SAVVY SENIOR: RV travel tips in the summer of Covid

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

Can you write a column on RV travel for novices? My husband and I have been cooped up all spring and summer because of the coronavirus and would like to take a trip using a rented RV but could use some tips and want to be safe.

Recently Retired

Dear Recently,

Recreational-vehicle or RV travel has become a very popular option among U.S. retirees over the past few decades and is probably one of the safest and most convenient ways to get away this summer.

Because it’s a small home on wheels, RV travel will allow you to distance yourself from crowds of people and reduce your risk of Covid exposure that comes with other forms of travel, i.e. air/train travel, hotel/Airbnb lodging and eating in restaurants. But there are still risks – especially in public places like gas stations, shared restrooms and picnic areas – so exercise caution. If you’ve never traveled by motor home or RV, here are a few tips to consider.

Renting an RV