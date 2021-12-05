SAVVY SENIOR: Senior Alert: Your old cellphone may not work in 2022

Here are the timelines for the 3G shutdowns: AT&T—February 2022; T-Mobile—July 1, 2022; Verizon—Dec. 31, 2022; Sprint—which is owned by T-Mobile—March 31, 2022; and Sprint LTE—June 30, 2022. Other smaller carriers like Tracfone, Cricket, Boost and Straight Talk, will also be affected, because they rely on airwaves from the big three.

Is your phone affected?

Cellphone carriers say they have been alerting customers who use older phones that services are ending, sending a combination of texts, letters, phone calls and emails. If you’re not sure about your dad’s phone, contact his carrier or check their website for a list of affected devices.

Another way to see if your dad’s phone is 3G is to look up his international mobile equipment identity number which can be found by pressing *#06# on his keypad. Once you have it, go to imei.info and type it in the search bar to get the phone’s details. If his phone has a frequency of 900 megahertz or 2100 MHz, it’s 3G. You can also look for a “3G” icon at the top corner of his phone, but not all 3G phones have that icon.

How to upgrade