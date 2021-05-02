SAVVY SENIOR: Should you prepay your funeral?

If you’re interested in this route, make sure you’re being guaranteed the services you specify at the contracted price. Some contracts call for additional payments for final expense funding, which means that if the funeral home’s charges increase between the time you sign up and the time you sign off, somebody will have to pay the difference. Here are some additional questions you should ask before committing:

Can you cancel the contract and get a full refund if you change your mind?

Will your money earn interest? If so, how much? Who gets it?

If there is an insurance policy involved, is there a waiting period before it takes effect? How long?

Are the prices locked in or will an additional payment be required at the time of death?

Are you protected if the funeral home goes out of business or if it’s bought out by another company?

What happens if you move? Can the plan be transferred to another funeral home in a different state?

If there’s money left over after your funeral, will your heirs get it, or does the home keep it?