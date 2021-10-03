SAVVY SENIOR: Simple and inexpensive final farewells

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

My husband and I are looking for the simplest and least expensive way to dispose of our bodies when we die. We hate the idea of wasting a lot of money on high-priced funerals and would like some advice on some simple and cheap send-offs.

Simple Seniors

Dear Simple,

With the average cost of a full-service funeral running around $11,000 today, many people are seeking simple ways to make their final farewell more affordable. Depending on how you want to go, here are several low-cost options to consider.

Direct cremation

If you and your husband are interested in cremation, a direct cremation is the simplest and least expensive way to go. It includes picking up the body, completing and filing the necessary paperwork, the cremation itself and returning the cremated remains to the family. There’s no embalming, formal viewing or casket. A simple cardboard box called an “alternative container” is used to hold the body.