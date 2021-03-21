SAVVY SENIOR: Technology that can help you locate things you misplace

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

Can you recommend any good devices that help seniors with tracking down misplaced items? My wife misplaces everything including her car keys, eyeglasses, cell phone, purse and more.

Always Searching

Dear Always,

There’s actually a wide variety of tracking devices that can help you and your wife find items that are commonly misplaced. Here are some top options to consider depending on how tech savvy you are.

Bluetooth trackers

If you or your wife uses a smartphone or tablet, you can easily track down lost or misplaced items like keys, a purse or wallet, remote control, smartphone, tablet or even a laptop with a Bluetooth tracker. While there are several different types of tracker products on the market today, the best is Tile at thetileapp.com, which pairs with Apple and Android apps to help you locate missing items.

All you do is attach a small battery-powered Tile to the items you want to keep track of with an adhesive sticker, a key ring or you can just slip it inside the item.