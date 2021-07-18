SAVVY SENIOR: The hidden dangers of sleep apnea

While anyone can have it, sleep apnea is most common in people who are overweight, male, middle-aged and older. For women, the risk increases after menopause.

The symptoms include loud snoring—however not everyone who snores has apnea, long pauses of breathing, gasping or choking during sleep and daytime drowsiness. But because most of these symptoms happen during sleep, most people don’t recognize them. It’s usually the person they’re sleeping with who notices it.

Diagnosing sleep apnea

To help you get a handle on your husband’s problem, the American Sleep Apnea Association has several diagnostic tests he can take at sleepapnea.org/treat – click on “Test Yourself.”

If the screening indicates that he may have sleep apnea, make an appointment with his doctor or a sleep specialist who will probably recommend an overnight diagnostic sleep test called polysomnography, which can take place at a sleep center lab, see sleepeducation.com, or at home using a portable device.

Treatment options