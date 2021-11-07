SAVVY SENIOR: Tips and tools for family caregivers

Hire in-home help: You may want to consider hiring a part-time home-care aide that can help with things like preparing meals, housekeeping or personal care. Costs can run anywhere from $12 to $30 an hour depending on where you live and the qualification of the aide. To find help through an agency, use Medicare’s search tool medicare.gov/care-compare. Or to find someone on your own, which is a more affordable way to go, try websites like care.com or carelinx.com.

Use financial tools: If you’re handling your mom’s finances, you can make things easier by arranging direct deposit for her income sources and set up automatic payments for her utilities and other routine bills. Also, consider setting up your mom’s online banking service at her bank so you can pay her other bills and monitor her account anytime. If you want or need help, there are professional daily money managers that can do it for you, see aadmm.com to locate someone. They charge between $60 and $150 per hour.