SAVVY SENIOR: Travel tips for grandparents and grandchildren

Dear Savvy Senior,

My husband and I are interested in taking our two grandkids on a big trip this summer and are looking for some good ideas. Can you recommend some travel companies that offer special travel packages for grandparents and grandkids?

Doting Grandparents

Dear Doting,

Grandparents traveling with their grandchildren has become increasingly popular in recent years. Not only is this type of travel fun, it’s also a wonderful way to strengthen family bonds and create some lasting memories.

To help you with your traveling aspirations, there are a number of travel companies today that offer specialized multi-generational trip packages for grandparents and grandchildren. This is a nice way to go because they plan everything for you, with most activities for the two generations together, but some just for adults so you can get an occasional breather.