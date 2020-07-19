SAVVY SENIOR: Video calling solutions for tech-challenged seniors

A GrandPad tablet costs $250 plus $40 monthly service fee and is sold through Consumer Cellular at grandpad.net or call 888-545-1425.

Amazon’s Echo Show: With its built-in camera and screen, the voice-command Echo Show also provides a simple way to have face-to-face chats with your mom, but she’ll need home Wi-Fi installed.

Echo Shows, which come in three screen sizes – 5-inch at $90, 8-inch at $130 and 10-inch at $230 – will let your mom make and receive video calls to those who have their own device, or who have the Alexa app installed on their smartphone or tablet.

Once you set up her contacts, to make a call your mom could simply say, “Alexa, call my daughter” And when you call her, she would ask Alexa to answer the call or ignore it. There’s also a feature called “drop-in” that would let you video call your mom’s device anytime without her having to answer it.

Available at amazon.com, the Echo Show also offers thousands of other features your mom would enjoy like voice-activated access to news, weather, her favorite music and much more.