SAVVY SENIOR: What caregivers should know about Medicare

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

I am the caregiver for my 81-year-old mother, who recently fell and broke her hip, and have a lot of questions about how original Medicare works and what it covers. Where can I get some help understanding this program?

Overwhelmed Caregiver

Dear Caregiver,

Excellent question. Having a working knowledge of Medicare can help you take full advantage of the coverage and services it provides to ensure your mom receives the best care possible. Here’s what you should know.

Medicare assistance

A good starting point to get familiar with Medicare is the official “Medicare & You” handbook that overviews the program. It’s mailed to all beneficiaries every fall and provides an up-to-date description of all services and benefits. You can also see it online at medicare.gov/medicare-and-you.