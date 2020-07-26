SAVVY SENIOR: What happens if you die without a will?

Married with no children or grandchildren: Some states award the entire estate to the surviving spouse, or everything up to a certain amount, for example the first $100,000. But many other states award only one-third to one-half of the decedent’s separately owned assets to the surviving spouse, with the remainder generally going to the deceased person’s parents, or if the parents are dead, to brothers and sisters.

Jointly owned property, investments, financial accounts, or community property automatically goes to the surviving co-owner.

Single with children: All state laws provide that the entire estate goes to the children, in equal shares. If an adult child of the decedent has died, then that child’s children—the decedent’s grandchildren—split their parent’s share.

Single with no children or grandchildren: In this situation, most state laws favor the deceased person’s parents. If both parents are deceased, many states divide the property among the brothers and sisters, or if they are not living, their children—your nieces and nephews. If there are none of them, it goes to the next of kin, and if there is no living family, the state takes it.

Make a will