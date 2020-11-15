SAVVY SENIOR: What happens to Medicare if Obamacare is overturned?

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

Will my Medicare benefits be affected if Obamacare is overturned by the Supreme Court?

Concerned Beneficiary

Dear Concerned,

Unfortunately, yes. If the Affordable Care Act – also known as Obamacare – gets repealed by the Supreme Court next year, it will weaken Medicare and increase costs for beneficiaries. Here’s what you should know.

Currently, about 60 million people are covered under Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older and people of all ages with disabilities. Even though the main aim of the ACA was to overhaul the health insurance markets, most people don’t realize that the law also touches virtually every part of Medicare.

Without the ACA, Medicare beneficiaries will have to pay more for preventive care services, which are now free; they’ll have to pay more toward their prescription drugs; their premiums and deductibles will rise faster; and Medicare will face insolvency much sooner because of lost funding and cost cutting measures. With the help of Kiplinger’s Retirement Report, here is a more detailed breakdown of what happens to Medicare if the court invalidates the law.