SAVVY SENIOR: What to know about Advance Care Planning in the age of coronavirus

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

All this horrible coronavirus carnage got me thinking about my own end-of-life decisions if I were to get sick. Can you recommend some good resources that can help me create a living will or advance directive, or other pertinent documents? I’ve put it off long enough.

Almost 70

Dear Almost,

Creating a living will, also known as an advance directive, is one of those things most people plan to do, but rarely get around to actually doing. Only about one-third of Americans currently have one. But the cold hard reality of the novel coronavirus may be changing that. Here’s what you should know along with some resources to help you create an advance directive.

Advance Directives

To adequately spell out your wishes regarding your end-of-life medical treatment are two key documents: A “living will” which tells your doctor what kind of care you want to receive if you become incapacitated, and a “health care power of attorney” or health care proxy, which names a person you authorize to make medical decisions on your behalf if you become unable to.