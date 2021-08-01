SAVVY SENIOR: What to ponder before remarrying later in life

JIM MILLER

What types of financial or legal snags should I be aware of when considering remarriage? I’m 62-years-old and have been seeing a nice man for about a year. We’ve been talking about getting married, but I want to make sure I understand all the possible consequences beforehand.

Getting remarried later in life can actually bring about a host of financial and legal issues that are much more complicated than they are for younger couples just starting out. Here are some common problem areas you need to think about, and some tips that can help you solve them.

Estate plan: Getting remarried can have a big effect on your estate plan. Even if your will leaves everything to your kids, in most states’ spouses are automatically entitled to a share of your estate – usually one-third to one-half. If you don’t want to leave a third or more of your assets to your new partner, get a prenuptial agreement where you both agree not to take anything from the other’s estate. If you do want to leave something to your spouse and ensure your heirs receive their inheritance, a trust is the best option.