SAVVY SENIOR: What you’ll pay for Medicare in 2021

So, if your 2019 income was above $88,000 up to $111,000 or $176,000 up to $222,000 for married couples filing jointly, your 2021 Part B monthly premium will be $207.90, up from $202.40 in 2020.

Monthly premiums for singles with an income between $111,000 and $138,000 or $222,000 and $276,000 for joint filers will rise from $289.20 to $297. Individuals earning above $138,000 up to $165,000 or $276,000 to $330,000 for joint filers will see their monthly premium increase from $376 to $386.10.

Those with incomes above $165,000 up to $500,000 or 320,000 to $750,000 for joint filers, you’ll pay $475.20 per month in 2021. And single filers with income of $500,000 or more or $750,000 or more for joint filers will pay $504.90 per month next year.

Medicare Part D

If you have a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the average premium in 2021 will be about $30 per month for most beneficiaries. But, again for high earners with annual incomes above $88,000 or $176,000 for joint filers you’ll pay a $12.30 to $77.10 monthly surcharge on top of your regular Part D premiums.

How to contest income