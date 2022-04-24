SAVVY SENIOR: When to expect your Social Security checks

JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior,

I am planning to retire and apply for my Social Security benefits in July. When can I expect my first check, and is direct deposit my only option for receiving my monthly payment?

Almost 62

Dear Almost,

Generally, Social Security retirement benefits, as well as disability and survivor benefits, are paid in the month after the month they are due. So, if you want to start receiving your Social Security benefits in July, your July benefits will be distributed in August.

The day of the month you receive your benefit payment, however, will depend on your birthdate. Here’s the schedule of when you can expect to receive your monthly check.

If you were born on the:

1st through the 10th: Expect your check to be deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

11th through the 20th: Expect your check to be deposited on the third Wednesday of each month.

21st through the 31st: Expect your check to be deposited on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

There are, however, a few exceptions to this schedule. For example, if the day your Social Security check is supposed to be deposited happens to be a holiday, your check will be deposited the previous day. And, if you are receiving both Social Security benefits and SSI payments, your Social Security check will be deposited on the third day of the month.

You should also know that for Social Security beneficiaries who started receiving benefits before 1997, their Social Security checks are paid on the third day of the month.

To get a complete schedule of 2022 payment dates, visit ssa.gov/pubs/en-05-10031-2022.pdf.

Receiving options

There are two ways you can receive your Social Security benefits. Most beneficiaries choose direct deposit into their bank or credit union account because it’s simple, safe and secure. But if you don’t want this option, or you don’t have a bank account that your payments can be deposited into, you can get a Direct Express Debit MasterCard and have your benefits deposited into your card’s account.

This card can then be used to get cash from ATMs, banks or credit union tellers, pay bills online and over the phone, make purchases at stores or locations that accept Debit MasterCard and get cash back when you make those purchases, and purchase money orders at the U.S. Post Office. The money you spend or withdraw is automatically deducted from your account. And you can check your balance any time by phone, online or at ATMs.

There’s also no cost to sign up for the card, no monthly fees and no overdraft charges. There are, however, some small fees for optional services you need to be aware of, like multiple ATM withdrawals. Currently, cardholders get one free ATM withdrawal per month, but additional monthly withdrawals cost 85 cents each not including a surcharge if you use a non-network ATM. To learn more, visit usdirectexpress.com or call 800-333-1795.

When and how to apply

The Social Security Administration recommends that you apply for benefits three months before you want to start receiving checks. This will give you enough time to make sure you have all the needed information to complete the application. See ssa.gov/hlp/isba/10/isba-checklist.pdf" target="_blank">ssa.gov/hlp/isba/10/isba-checklist.pdf for a checklist of what you’ll need.

You can apply for your Social Security benefits online at ssa.gov, by phone at 800-772-1213, or in person at your local Social Security office – call first to make an appointment.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit savvysenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

