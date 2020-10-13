SCHUETTE COLUMN: 1,000-year-old garden beds still exist

Kapayou will have the samples analyzed by the McDaniel Soil Science Lab at Iowa State University. The material will be subjected to tests which break apart the cells in the soil to determine the amount of carbon and nitrogen that is released. By comparing the samples with samples taken outside the beds, he hopes to prove that the raised beds are healthier for the production of crops than soil not utilized for agriculture a thousand years ago. He said, “My initial observations about ridges is that despite being constructed [a thousand] years ago, the soils were very light and fluffy, and would have allowed for optimum root growth for a gardener.”

After several months, some of the analysis of the soil’s ability to retain water in different locations inside and outside the garden beds has been finalized. Kapayou reported, “There was a significant difference between the off-ridge and on-ridge samples, with the off-ridge samples being able to hold much more water within their pores than the on-ridge samples.” He also said that the Native Americans’ manipulation of the soil in the ridges would have benefited the plants and prevented the roots from becoming waterlogged. “However, in a long drought, the ridges may have worked in the opposite direction and forced the grower to water the crops tirelessly,” he said. Fortunately, for the gardeners, Hulburt Creek was not too far away.