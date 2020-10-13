SCHUETTE COLUMN: 1,000-year-old garden beds still exist

The Hulburt Creek Garden Beds, near Wisconsin Dells off Highway H, were created by the indigenous people of the area over a thousand years ago, and what’s more amazing is that they still exist. These beds are the oldest radiocarbon dated ridged fields in the Upper Midwest or western Great Lakes, according to Dr. William Gartner of the Department of Geography, University of Wisconsin-Madison. A portion of the Hulburt Creek Garden Beds was donated to the Sauk County Historical Society in 2008 by Bill and Phyllis Pierce.
The beds consist of long raised ridges where the crops were planted, surrounded by irrigation ditches which drained the crop surfaces and stored water when it rained. These structures were used to enhance soil fertility, control moisture and improve cultivation conditions. Indigenous people planted various crops in these beds, including corn, beans and squash, known as the “Three Sisters.” These crops formed a symbiotic relationship with each other. The stalks of corn served as poles for beans, and interplanting this with squash kept down invasive weeds.
Derrick Kapayou, a member of the Meskwaki Tribe located near Tama, Iowa, and a graduate of Iowa State University studying for a master of science degree in sustainable agriculture and a master of arts degree in anthropology, was granted access to the garden beds to further his studies. Kapayou took soil samples from the raised beds in an attempt to “compare them to uncultivated but similar soil types to look for areas of statistically significant difference in the data they produce.” During a visit, Kapayou said, “My hypothesis is that there is a ‘legacy effect’ from the interaction between the Native American gardeners and the soil, and this effect is still detectable even though hundreds of years have passed since the gardens have been abandoned.”
Kapayou will have the samples analyzed by the McDaniel Soil Science Lab at Iowa State University. The material will be subjected to tests which break apart the cells in the soil to determine the amount of carbon and nitrogen that is released. By comparing the samples with samples taken outside the beds, he hopes to prove that the raised beds are healthier for the production of crops than soil not utilized for agriculture a thousand years ago. He said, “My initial observations about ridges is that despite being constructed [a thousand] years ago, the soils were very light and fluffy, and would have allowed for optimum root growth for a gardener.”
After several months, some of the analysis of the soil’s ability to retain water in different locations inside and outside the garden beds has been finalized. Kapayou reported, “There was a significant difference between the off-ridge and on-ridge samples, with the off-ridge samples being able to hold much more water within their pores than the on-ridge samples.” He also said that the Native Americans’ manipulation of the soil in the ridges would have benefited the plants and prevented the roots from becoming waterlogged. “However, in a long drought, the ridges may have worked in the opposite direction and forced the grower to water the crops tirelessly,” he said. Fortunately, for the gardeners, Hulburt Creek was not too far away.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
