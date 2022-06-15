SCHUETTE COLUMN: A Bogus Camp is for real

BILL SCHUETTE

Sauk County Historical Society

C.W. Butterfield, in his “History of Sauk County-1880,” relates a story about a couple of enterprising characters who found a better way to raise capital to fill their pockets. They literally made their own money….by counterfeiting it. It must have been quite an operation, as William Canfield included the location of their “Bogus Camp” on his 1859 map of Sauk County. A nearby stream was also named, “Bogus Camp Run.”

Counterfeiting has been around since the first coins were minted in 600 B.C in Greece. Some say it’s the world’s second oldest profession. Numerous methods were employed to disguise the fact that payment was being made with dubious forms of coinage or paper bills.

One method of obtaining the metal for counterfeit coins was to shave the edges of real coins and mix the shavings with cheaper base metals. Another method involved minting a coin using a cheap metal core and coating it with a small amount of silver or gold.

Butterfield writes, “While on the subject of counterfeits, it will be in place here to say something of another mysterious spot.” He describes it as being located in Bear Creek Township.

“In early times it was known as ‘Bogus Camp,’ and was thus described by a gentleman who visited it over twenty-one years ago [ca.1859]. It is situated in a sly-looking pocket of a natural formation in the rocks, overhung with high bluffs. In front is located a pretty grove of oaks and maples, and nearby a refreshing spring leaps from the hillside.”

Additional research into later Bear Creek township maps did not indicate the location of the camp mentioned by Butterfield. Nor was there a creek shown in the location as on the 1859 map. Perhaps the creek dried up and became overgrown, and the camp was long forgotten.

Butterfield continues, “When I visited the place in 1858, in accompany with several gentlemen, we found an old troth about 30 feet long, which conducted water into a log cabin which was then partially decayed.” Water was used to cool the metal coins after they came out of the die. “Within the cabin was a dilapidated forge, and it is said, an old pistol and other trinkets had been found there before.” The metal was heated in the forge before being poured into the die. “Nearby was a powerful press which was constructed of trees. A rock maple 18 inches in diameter had been felled in front of a sturdy old oak. The maple, for a space of six feet opposite the oak, had been hewn down and in the flat surface was sunk a groove 2 inches wide, 3 inches deep, and about 6 feet long, intended, probably, to receive a bar containing counterfeit dies.” Liquid metal was poured into the die, which had impressions in the form of the coins. “In the standing oak had been mortised a hole, perhaps 6 inches square and deep enough to receive the end of a lever, and nearby we found a lever, red elm, 7 inches in diameter, and 17 feet long.” Another die would have been placed on top of the metal-filled first die, and the two would be pressed together to form the counterfeit coins.

Butterfield concludes by noting that, “Here doubtless, 50 years ago, a gang of outlaws carried on their nefarious work uninterrupted.”

A one cent coin in 1859 would be worth about 26 cents in today’s money. However, back then, that one cent coin would buy three pounds of sugar, or four pounds of rice, or 2 ½ pounds of roasting beef. So the work of these rogues would have been well worth the effort.

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.

