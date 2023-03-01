The skill of walking along a tightrope stretches back into the past at least 1,700 years. Paintings found on the walls of the buried city of Pompeii depict individuals walking on tightropes stretched between two A-frames back as far as 79 AD. There is also evidence of tightrope walkers performing in ancient Rome. These kinds of performers existed all across Europe for centuries before the art was brought to America.

Tight rope walking, also called funambulism, is the skill of walking along a thin wire or rope stretched between two anchor points and elevated to a high location above the spectators, usually about 20 feet, and is generally associated with circus acts. The “walker” maintains his or her balance by using an umbrella or balance pole. Some walkers simply use their bodies to maintain their balance, a much more difficult act to perform. Performers may also use wheelbarrows which contain passengers, or animals which accompany them on the rope.

The secret of maintaining one’s balance is to keep their center of mass above their feet. By placing one foot in front of the other, their sway is from side to side, a much easier stance to control. Soft leather-soled footwear is sometimes used to conform to the shape of the rope or wire to enhance their grip.

The conveyance upon which the aerialist performed was usually made of rope in the early days. A more reliable steel cable came into use around 1800 which allowed more complicated tricks to be performed, such as riding a bicycle across the wire.

In the late 1800s, traveling acts made their way across America performing in various cities to the delight of viewers watching breathlessly from below. A wire was stretched across a street between two tall buildings and stabilized with guy wires attached to the sides of the wire. In the accompanying photo, the performer has added a trapeze to the wire to enhance the excitement and to provide a more entertaining act. This photo was taken in the 400 block of Oak Street in Baraboo, looking north, between 1867 and 1871.