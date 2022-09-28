SCHUETTE COLUMN: A journey into the past

BILL SCHUETTE
Sauk County Historical Society
Henry C. Palmer, in a 1907 article in the LaValle Leader, recalled making a trip in1855, to the Big Creek region in northwestern Sauk County. He and several friends were seeking several sections of government land which had not yet been claimed. He wrote, “The country at that time was a vast forest, extending north ten or twelve miles, and east and west from twenty-five to thirty miles. That width, with but few exceptions, was yet untouched by the woodmen’s axe.”
They passed several lumber camps along Big Creek where pine timber was being harvested, and the logs would be run down the river to be milled in Baraboo. They also came upon several wigwams of the Winnebago Indians who, he said, were suspicious of the white men that were encroaching into their traditional hunting grounds.
The land in some places was marshy, so they had to tread lightly to avoid the water-soaked sink holes. There had been little settlement in the area before the Civil War, but afterwards there was an influx of settlers, mostly from New York and Ohio. Palmer noted that the land was being cleared, and there were house-raisings as more pioneers arrived to seek their fortune in the west. He wrote that, “if those big log heaps that were burned up to clear the land were standing today, they would bring five or six dollars apiece.” That would be in 1907 dollars.
The land was well-suited for cultivation, and brought forth excellent quality crops—vegetables and fruit trees flourished. “With a couple of weeks work among the maples in the early spring one could usually get a good supply of maple sugar,” wrote Palmer, “and two- or three-days bee hunting during the Indians summer would often reward the hunters with a quantity of fine honey.”
Cattle were allowed free range in the nearby woods, and hogs feasted on the acorns which were abundant among the trees.
To raise enough money to pay their taxes and other expenses during the winter, farmers would haul railroad ties to Mauston, the nearest railway junction point. They were transported by ox teams a distance of 16 miles with temperatures hovering below zero on many trips. It took six hours to reach their destination, so they had to begin the trip at four in the morning.
Palmer closed his article recalling that, “And after fifty years have rolled away, as the old settler chances to look once more upon one of the old-style log houses with its big stone chimney, silent memorials of the days of long ago.”
He recalled, once more, those old settlers whose wearied hands had erected them, whose work is finished, and who are resting from their labors, and their voices are heard no more.
“Those dear old friends have passed away,
Their voices now are still;
The white stones mark their last resting place,
On yonder forest hill.”
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.