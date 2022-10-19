SCHUETTE COLUMN: A look at early Glenville

The village of Glenville is located southeast of Baraboo, just outside the city limits. It was not known as Glenville until around 1890 when the name first appeared in the Baraboo News under the heading of “News Notes from Glenville.”

In a 1937, speech to the Sauk County Historical Society, Harry Slye said that in the early days one of the outstanding features of the village was the quantity of old growth timber consisting of elm, basswood, oak, and maple that “in connection with the [Baraboo] River and Glenville Creek, produced a scene of natural beauty that probably was not excelled in all Sauk County,” with the exception of Devil’s Lake, he noted.

Glenville Creek was first tapped to provide power to turn the water wheel for a grist and feed mill established by Thomas Clark in 1844. Clark diverted water from the creek and installed a dam and raceway. It then ran into a covered flume which discharged the water onto an overshot water wheel. The wheel was exceptionally large, about 25 feet in diameter, which contained numerous buckets around its circumference. As the buckets rotated into the water stream at the top of the wheel, they were filled, and gravity pushed them downward, causing the wheel to rotate. Upon reaching the bottom, they would empty and rotate around to be filled again. Slye believed that this was the first gristmill in the Baraboo Valley. Settlers from all over the area would come with their ox carts loaded with grist to be ground.

Wool carding machinery was put into the mill later on, and it carded the locally grown wool from area farmers. Spinning wheels were still in use in homes at the time.

Later still, woodworking machinery was installed and doors, window sashes and blinds were manufactured at the site.

It was essential that farmers had a way to cross the Baraboo River, and three bridges in Greenfield Township provided that access. However, they were constructed of wood which aged and rotted rapidly. Every eight years or so, they needed to be replaced. One of those bridges was near the McArthur Dam. Timbers for the bridge were hauled to the site where they were marked and cut so that they could be easily assembled. On the day of construction, word would go out to the community, and all would come to assist in the building. The work being none too strenuous, it was considered to be just a holiday, noted Slye. He continued, “This was usually accompanied by a picnic dinner or supper as circumstances might be and sometimes a keg of beer mysteriously appeared, but nobody seemed to be responsible for it. It just happened to be there.” The last wooden bridge at the McArthur Dam was put up in the late 1870s.

That structure lasted until 1888 when an iron bridge replaced the last wooden bridge on the river. It was still in use when Slye presented his talk in 1937. He noted that it would probably be replaced soon, as it only allowed one-way traffic, and it being on a state highway, a wider access would be required.

George McArthur and son, established a towel and rug mill near the Baraboo pumping station in 1898. He built a dam with the help of local farmers who hauled many tons of boulders from the bluff into the river. This mill eventually succumbed to a disastrous fire, and a new mill was built on the rapids along Water Street and the business continued to thrive for many years.

The Glenville dam survived, and in 1937, the plant was generating electricity for rural customers, and for the cottages at Devils Lake.

Slye concluded his speech by noting, “It has been much pleasure to me to recall these few commonplace events and we hope they may be of some interest to the present generation as well as to the generations to come; and as I look back over those years and recall the people connected with those events, I feel that I was fortunate in having had an opportunity to have lived among them.”