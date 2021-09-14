SCHUETTE COLUMN: Air mail service arrives in Sauk County

A headline in the Aug. 1, 1924, Reedsburg Times Press announced, “Air Mail Arrives at Local Office – Letters Are Received Here Bearing Post Mark of New Transcontinental Postal Service.”

After the transcontinental railroad became a reality, it took 108 hours for a letter to go from New York to the West coast.

Between 1911 and 1918, the U.S. government began daylight test flights to deliver mail between Washington D.C. and New York. These flights were fraught with difficulties and danger. The pilots were flying World War I, open cockpit biplanes. These planes were designed for fighting and not for long distance flights. The pilots were exposed to the cold and rain, and they frequently had to clean engine oil off their goggles. The mail was flown during the day and when it got dark, the mail was transferred to the railroad to complete the journey.

Air Mail service began in the United States in 1918, on an experimental basis and brought in more money than it cost to fly the mail. However, after a few years of operation, the service began to lose money, due to the expansion of the routes, the greater distances traveled, and the increased gasoline usage.