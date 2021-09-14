SCHUETTE COLUMN: Air mail service arrives in Sauk County

A headline in the Aug. 1, 1924, Reedsburg Times Press announced, “Air Mail Arrives at Local Office – Letters Are Received Here Bearing Post Mark of New Transcontinental Postal Service.”
After the transcontinental railroad became a reality, it took 108 hours for a letter to go from New York to the West coast.
Between 1911 and 1918, the U.S. government began daylight test flights to deliver mail between Washington D.C. and New York. These flights were fraught with difficulties and danger. The pilots were flying World War I, open cockpit biplanes. These planes were designed for fighting and not for long distance flights. The pilots were exposed to the cold and rain, and they frequently had to clean engine oil off their goggles. The mail was flown during the day and when it got dark, the mail was transferred to the railroad to complete the journey.
Air Mail service began in the United States in 1918, on an experimental basis and brought in more money than it cost to fly the mail. However, after a few years of operation, the service began to lose money, due to the expansion of the routes, the greater distances traveled, and the increased gasoline usage.
Despite these difficulties, the public and President Warren Harding were impressed with the test flights, and he agreed to support a bill to fund the air mail service. Funds went to hire pilots, buy new planes, create navigational aids, and to light the routes with bonfires so that pilots could fly at night. Giant cement arrows were also placed across the country, which directed the pilots to the next stop.
On Feb. 22, 1921, overnight transcontinental air mail service in the U.S. began with flights between New York and San Francisco. Postage to send a letter that distance was 24 cents — $2.38 in today’s dollars. The country was divided into three zones, and the cost to mail a letter was accessed at 8 cents per zone. The trip took 83 hours with 15 stops along the way to hand off the mail sacks to the next pilot and aircraft.
So it was that in 1924, Reedsburg, and Sauk County, began receiving air mail letters from across the nation. It was noted in the Times Press article that the planes did not stop in this area, but the “advantages of the mail service are available just the same and letters will reach here from New York in eight to twelve hours quicker than they will by the regular mail train service.”
The article also stated that a letter sent to San Francisco would reach its destination two days earlier than by the traditional railroad route. “The public has not yet fully learned to appraise it to the extent to which it would be profitable to them,” noted the writer.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
