SCHUETTE COLUMN: All that glitters, part 1

The inimitable P.T. Barnum is said to have once observed, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” That observation seemed to hold true regarding an incident that occurred during the pioneer days in the little village of Reedsburg.
The story begins in the fall of 1856 near Beaver Dam when a banker by the name of Wells was returning home one day. Spying an object in the ditch near his residence, he dismounted and retrieved the package. What he found was a packet of letters tied up with a red ribbon. Upon examining the contents, he discovered a letter written by Mr. Burleigh, of Cleveland, Ohio, to one Mr. Burton of Cincinnati. Also included in the packet was a time-worn sheet of paper, bearing a map to a parcel of land in the village of “Reedsburgh.” The letter stated that as payment for services rendered by Burton when Burleigh had been ill, he, Burleigh, would impart to his friend, a secret which would render them both very rich.
As Wells continued to read the letter, he learned that Burleigh had been one of a band of robbers who had ravaged the upper Mississippi some 16 years previous. Being pursued, and fearing capture, the band split up into four groups, each taking a quarter of their ill-gotten gains. Burleigh’s group decided to bury their $55,000 in a place where it would be safe until the danger had passed.
They struck out on horseback, following the Mississippi to the Bad Ax River, then inland to the Baraboo River, following that until they found a suitable repository for their treasure. They drew up a map, marking the exact location along with directions on how to locate the site. The gold was placed into coffee sacks and buried, and a charred stick was tied to the sacks with a gold chain.
The band of robbers then booked passage to New Orleans, the letter continued, and during the trip two of the group died of yellow fever, and the third also took ill. Burleigh, the remaining desperado, was called back to England on business, where he remained for the next 15 years.
Having fallen on hard times, Burleigh returned to Cleveland planning to recover the buried money. There he took ill and was befriended by Burton, to whom he was now conﬁding his secret. He requested that Burton meet him in Beaver Dam on a certain date and together the two would proceed to the spot marked on the old map.
After banker Wells had ﬁnished reading the letter, he became very excited and surmised that Burton had lost the letter and map upon his journey to Beaver Dam. Wells checked the register at the local hotel and found that, indeed, a Mr. Burton from Cincinnati had been a guest there a few days previous. Wells needed help if he hoped to beat the others to the treasure so he conﬁded his good fortune to Judge Wheeler of Portage, who, for a cut of the loot, agreed to assist.
Traveling to Reedsburg, the fortune-seekers soon arrived at the residence of a poor man named L.G. Sperry, who lived in a small log cabin which he had erected, “unconscious of the mine of wealth that lay concealed between the four majestic trees that stood in his door yard,” noted a story in the Dodge County Citizen in a Jan. 1, 1857, article about the adventure. Upon inquiring about purchasing the property - which was then worth about $300, the two were informed that a previous bidder from Cincinnati had offered him $3,000. This conﬁrmed their suspicion that they were on the right track.
The banker, thinking they would lose the opportunity, made a counter offer of $100 more - the deal included some property in Beaver Dam and several hundred dollars in cash. After some persuasion, Sperry ﬁnally accepted and the trade was made.
The Sperry family left immediately, as they were destitute and had been in dire straits until then.
Watch for Part 2 in December.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.