SCHUETTE COLUMN: All that glitters, part 1

The band of robbers then booked passage to New Orleans, the letter continued, and during the trip two of the group died of yellow fever, and the third also took ill. Burleigh, the remaining desperado, was called back to England on business, where he remained for the next 15 years.

Having fallen on hard times, Burleigh returned to Cleveland planning to recover the buried money. There he took ill and was befriended by Burton, to whom he was now conﬁding his secret. He requested that Burton meet him in Beaver Dam on a certain date and together the two would proceed to the spot marked on the old map.

After banker Wells had ﬁnished reading the letter, he became very excited and surmised that Burton had lost the letter and map upon his journey to Beaver Dam. Wells checked the register at the local hotel and found that, indeed, a Mr. Burton from Cincinnati had been a guest there a few days previous. Wells needed help if he hoped to beat the others to the treasure so he conﬁded his good fortune to Judge Wheeler of Portage, who, for a cut of the loot, agreed to assist.