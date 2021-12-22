SCHUETTE COLUMN: All that glitters, part 2

In last month’s column, we learned that a banker named, Wells, had found a map and a packet of letters, written by a Mr. Burleigh, near Beaver Dam. One of the letters explained how Burleigh and a gang of robbers had stashed the sum of $55,000 near “Reedsburgh.” The map indicated where the loot was buried, and Wells, along with his friend, Judge Wheeler of Portage, purchased the land from a poor farmer, named Sperry.

Preparations began forthwith to excavate the treasure. The two took into their conﬁdence the Honorable Sam. Burchard of Beaver Dam and several others. Bella French describes what happened next in her 1875 American Sketchbook, Reedsburg edition, “One starry night, at the click of twelve o’clock, our gold-hunters sallied forth with their spades and several bran-new coffee sacks, to unearth the hidden treasure. They had taken the precaution to bring new sacks, thinking that the old ones would probably be in a decayed condition, and they did not want to run the risk of scattering the precious gold over the ground while on their way to their night-quarters. Leaving the sacks at the gate, they went into the yard, where they readily found the exact spot, and the digging began. A light night-wind stirred the leaves of the trees as the spades touched the earth, and it brought weakness and terror to the hearts of the gold-hunters.