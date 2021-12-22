SCHUETTE COLUMN: All that glitters, part 2

BILL SCHUETTE
Sauk County Historical Society
In last month’s column, we learned that a banker named, Wells, had found a map and a packet of letters, written by a Mr. Burleigh, near Beaver Dam. One of the letters explained how Burleigh and a gang of robbers had stashed the sum of $55,000 near “Reedsburgh.” The map indicated where the loot was buried, and Wells, along with his friend, Judge Wheeler of Portage, purchased the land from a poor farmer, named Sperry.
Preparations began forthwith to excavate the treasure. The two took into their conﬁdence the Honorable Sam. Burchard of Beaver Dam and several others. Bella French describes what happened next in her 1875 American Sketchbook, Reedsburg edition, “One starry night, at the click of twelve o’clock, our gold-hunters sallied forth with their spades and several bran-new coffee sacks, to unearth the hidden treasure. They had taken the precaution to bring new sacks, thinking that the old ones would probably be in a decayed condition, and they did not want to run the risk of scattering the precious gold over the ground while on their way to their night-quarters. Leaving the sacks at the gate, they went into the yard, where they readily found the exact spot, and the digging began. A light night-wind stirred the leaves of the trees as the spades touched the earth, and it brought weakness and terror to the hearts of the gold-hunters.
“I’ve heard,” whispered one of them, “that the devil always puts a charm on buried money, so as to make it impossible for those who did not bury it to obtain it.”
“He is a pretty smart fellow if he beats us out of this haul, Sam,’ returned Wells, his teeth chattering with terror, while he spoke.”
Minutes later, one of the diggers struck a charred stick, spoken of in the letter. The banker, upon seeing the stick, uttered, “My God, it’s ours!” and fainted dead away. He soon revived and wanting to be sure he was the ﬁrst to gain sight of the glittering gold treasure, exclaimed, “You come out of there, Sam, and let the Judge and me dig a while.”
Burchard handed the judge his spade and the latter continued digging with an effort that would have “discouraged Satan, had he been trying to prevent the ﬁnding of gold at that spot, as the superstitions afﬁrm he does,” wrote French.
“Be careful,” cautioned the judge, “not to strike the bags with the spades, you might scatter the gold and break the chain.”
As the digging continued, the shovels eventually struck solid bedrock and they could dig no further. The judge sadly and reluctantly realized that further efforts would be in vain. As the two paused over their shovels in sheer despair, Sam leaned over the edge of the pit from above and exclaimed, “Judge, shall I bring the coffee sacks now?”
“The Judge’s reply is not on record from the fact that it would not look well in print,” noted the chronicler of the incident.
The Judge did not take lightly to being hoodwinked. He returned to Beaver Dam where Sperry was then residing, and with the aid of several friends, put Sperry into a room and had a “stormy interview” with the man, who by then was literally “trembling in his boots.”
Sperry was “convinced” to return the greater part of the money he was paid for his homestead, being allowed to retain $300 for his trouble. He got back his land and brieﬂy returned to Reedsburg, but did not stay long, allowing the property to be sold for back taxes.
Did Sperry conceive this hoax to get rid of his property at an inﬂated value, or did outlaw Burleigh, who supposedly died years earlier, survive his illness and retrieve the treasure? Time has erased all but the facts stated herein.
The article in the Dodge County Citizen concluded by noting that the story has, “excited many a merry laugh among our village gossips — especially when the question is asked, “Shall I bring the coffee sacks now?”
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
