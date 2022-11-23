SCHUETTE COLUMN: Baraboo in the 1850s

Mrs. G.C. Remington, in a 1907 newspaper article, recalled her early days as a teacher in Baraboo in 1850. She had recently graduated from a Female College in Milwaukee, and made her way on the long trek to Baraboo. There were few homes in the village at that time, and one Methodist Church. “It was made of logs or slabs, spacious and well ventilated,” noted Mrs. Remington. It was there that she opened her first school. It was a wonderful place she recalled. “Surrounding it was a magnificent playground, of all out doors, with a clear, level place on one side where the children jumped the rope, and a thick oak grove, where they ran and hid and play games, or sat in the shade to rest.”

Dr. Cowles was the only physician in the village at the time. He was a kindly person, and welcomed the local Native Americans who stopped by his home, often times giving them a place to sleep on his kitchen floor. Ruins of the old Indian Council House were still standing east of the village on what is now the Circus World Museum parking lot, and leading to the location were well-worn trails coming from every direction.

Remington recalled that there were few social amenities at the time, but, “there was a spirit of good comradeship which ensured harmony and made light of all obstacles.” There were lectures at the courthouse, games of blind man’s bluff, and on warm summer evenings, the Parish Band, consisting of three brothers, entertained the townsfolk with concerts on the square.

The long cold, winter months offered entertainments too. Sleigh rides were popular with, “drives in the beautiful country around Baraboo. The prairie roads were good, and the woodland way over the Bluff was pleasant and picturesque.”

In the spring, outings were common, and Remington and her friends visited the maple sugar grove of William Canfield, near Skillet Creek. There, they were invited into the log cabin for warm biscuits covered with maple syrup.

Another amusement that she recalled were dances in the hotel dining room. The tables and chairs were cleared away so that they could “trip the light fantastic toe.” The Parish Band provided the music, and sometimes Jim Badger fiddled for those gathered. The dances were quite impromptu with old fashioned quadrilles and country dances being the most popular.

“The first ‘Woman’s Rights’ function ever held in Baraboo is perhaps worthy of record,” recalled Remington. She and about a dozen ladies who were married and good church members desired to get away from their monotonous routine at home, tending babies and housekeeping. They decided to take a day trip to Delton. An improvised bus was created from a lumber wagon with a hay rack. Seats were fastened along the sides and a driver was hired. “A flag was raised in front, with ‘Woman’s Rights’ printed on it in large letters,” recalled Remington. They toured the country around Delton, ate at a hotel, listened to speeches by some of the ladies, and then proceeded home. She noted that their “harmless frolic” caused considerable excitement and criticism from some of the men, especially by the words that had been displayed on the flag.

Mrs. Remington concluded her recollections by noting that, “It was by such simple pleasures as these that the pioneers of Baraboo filled the little time devoted to recreation.”