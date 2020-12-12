SCHUETTE COLUMN: Baraboo man develops treatment for diabetes

In May 1922, Sansum and his researchers were the first to develop and administer the initial doses of insulin produced in the United States. Their patient was a 51-year-old man who was terminally ill with diabetes. Sansum “painstakingly produced [the insulin] in his laboratory.” On the third day of doses, the man tested sugar-free, regained his health, and lived to be 90 with the new insulin injections.

His success in the treatment of this once-fatal disease was published in medical journals all around the world, and Sansum was heralded as a leader in the field.

With this success, a grant of $15,000 aided in the continued improvement of his discoveries. Sansum also created diet-related regimens to aid diabetic patients, and he developed methods to obtain a higher yield of insulin from the raw materials.

By 1923, insulin began to appear in drug stores across America. One article noted that “Hundreds of thousands of patients near death from diabetes, like the first U.S. patient in Santa Barbara, subsequently recovered relatively rapidly with the insulin treatment.”

In 1928, Sansum established the Sansum Medical Clinic in Santa Barbara to treat patients with diabetic health problems. The clinic focused on treatment and research for individuals with special needs.