SCHUETTE COLUMN: Baraboo man develops treatment for diabetes

Today there are 7.4 million Americans who rely on insulin to sustain their lives. Before 1922, individuals with that deficiency did not survive.
In 1921, several researchers working in a laboratory at the University of Toronto, Canada, were the first to isolate insulin from a dog pancreas. Further research in the field resulted in the formulation of artificial insulin, which ultimately would save the lives of millions of people.
One man who led the research to produce this wonder drug was Dr. William D. Sansum. He was born in Baraboo, in 1880, and grew up on a 30-acre dairy farm near the Baraboo River. Sansum attended Lyons Common School, graduated from Baraboo High School in 1900, graduated from the Wisconsin State Normal School, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Rush Medical College.
Sansum moved to Santa Barbara, California, in 1920 to serve as head of the Potter Metabolic Clinic, which was organized to serve patients with diabetes, nephritis and gout. Upon his arrival at the clinic, Sansum told his new staff, “The outlook for medical research is brighter than at any time in history.” He specialized in diabetes, which was a fatal disease at the time. Diabetes had been the subject of his doctoral thesis, along with more than 20 additional papers.
Sansum communicated with the researchers in Canada, and they collaborated on a process to improve the process of extracting and refining the insulin.
In May 1922, Sansum and his researchers were the first to develop and administer the initial doses of insulin produced in the United States. Their patient was a 51-year-old man who was terminally ill with diabetes. Sansum “painstakingly produced [the insulin] in his laboratory.” On the third day of doses, the man tested sugar-free, regained his health, and lived to be 90 with the new insulin injections.
His success in the treatment of this once-fatal disease was published in medical journals all around the world, and Sansum was heralded as a leader in the field.
With this success, a grant of $15,000 aided in the continued improvement of his discoveries. Sansum also created diet-related regimens to aid diabetic patients, and he developed methods to obtain a higher yield of insulin from the raw materials.
By 1923, insulin began to appear in drug stores across America. One article noted that “Hundreds of thousands of patients near death from diabetes, like the first U.S. patient in Santa Barbara, subsequently recovered relatively rapidly with the insulin treatment.”
In 1928, Sansum established the Sansum Medical Clinic in Santa Barbara to treat patients with diabetic health problems. The clinic focused on treatment and research for individuals with special needs.
In July 1930, a headline in the Baraboo paper noted, “Medical Men of Locality Pay Respects to Former Baraboo Boy.” The gathering was held at the Del-View Hotel, and was sponsored by the staff of St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital. Sansum gave a two-hour talk on his diabetes research and high blood pressure, noted the article. He said that during the past 40 years, his research has increased the lifespan of patients about 23 years. “He has carried his research chiefly along the lines of diet,” noted the article.
Sansum died in 1948, at the age of 67. He is buried in Santa Barbara, California.
This year, the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, celebrated the 100th anniversary of Sansum’s arrival there.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!