SCHUETTE COLUMN: Baraboo’s Native American heritage

M.H. Mould grew up in Baraboo during the mid-1800s and was witness to the Native Americans who were living in the area. In the fall of the year, they would come down the Baraboo River in their canoes and dug-outs when the furs of mink and muskrat were at their prime. There were 20 or 30 in a line, and they were headed to a marshy area between Baraboo and Portage. The muskrat houses were large bumps situated across the swamp. The Ho Chunk set their traps around the houses and reaped many of the animals. They would skin them and stretch their hides using willow branches.

Their transportation consisted of dug-outs and canoes which were made by the tribes. The dug-outs were constructed from basswood and were about 15 feet long. The center of the log was cut out first, using hatchets, chisels and fire. The interior was lighted on fire to set the pitch which would prevent the boat from leaking. The pitch was made from pine tree sap boiled with grease. Canoes were made from birch bark, primarily by the women. They were created by hand without the use of metal tools. The bark was stitched together with small roots from a cedar tree or hickory bark strips.

The boats had to be fabricated so that they were completely dry when placed into the river. Robes, tent poles, and babies were carried on the trip, along with a limited amount of food. If the trip was long, the family might also need to sleep in the boat.

Once they arrived at their destination, the women would put up the tents and build the fires. The tents would be covered with buffalo or deer skins or rush mats. The men would go hunting for deer, fish and other game. Mould writes that, “I have been to all of these camps when I was a boy. Several times I have seen them shoot fish with a bow and arrow, but they did this more for fun than for food.” But usually, they built fish traps made from vertical poles placed side by side across a river or stream, and in a circle behind the dam. A small slot was left at the center. They would then go upstream and slap the water to drive the fish through the slot. The fish would be kept there until needed for meal time. “They would take them out as they wanted them with spears or nets,” wrote Mould, “and when there was fish or game, no one went hungry. In an Indian community there was no such thing as one family having more than they could use and another family starving.”

Popular campsites were made at the mouth of Skillet Creek, near the Butterfield bridge, and on the south side of Baraboo, near where the Ringling quarters are today.

Mould recalled meeting with Chief Yellow Thunder, whom he knew well, and had met many times. “He was a bright old man and his face was the color of a baked sweet apple and about as wrinkled, but his eyes were sharp and bright,” wrote Mould. He was about 100-years-old at the time. That day, Yellow Thunder was sitting on a stone on the corner of Third and East Streets, talking to Judge Camp. “I heard Judge Camp tell him he should not be allowed on the street dressed as he was, that he did not have clothes enough on to cover his nakedness.” Yellow Thunder took hold of the Judge’s black broad cloth pants, and said, “You give me.”