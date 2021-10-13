SCHUETTE COLUMN: Basket socials

“How much am I bid for this fine basket of delicious vittles? Come on now fellas, put your hand in your pocket and pull out those bills.”

That’s what you might have heard back around the 1900s at an old-fashioned basket or box social. It was a way of raising money for schools, churches or other needy organizations.

An early reference to a basket social appeared in a New York newspaper in 1885. It was advertised as something new. “Each lady in attendance is to bring a basket containing a lunch for two. By lottery the baskets, and their fair owners as company to the feast, are disposed of to the gentlemen. This is a new departure in our social line and I trust will meet with success. Let there be a full house. All are cordially invited to attend.”

Box socials began in Victorian England among the middle class as a means to meet new people and potentially someone of the opposite sex. Women or girls would decorate a box or basket and place inside a lunch for herself and the winning bidder. The contents might include fried chicken, sandwiches, fruit, cookies, a pie or other homemade desserts. The baskets or boxes would then be auctioned off with the highest bidder getting to sit and dine beside the woman or girl whose box they had won.