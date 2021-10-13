SCHUETTE COLUMN: Basket socials

“How much am I bid for this fine basket of delicious vittles? Come on now fellas, put your hand in your pocket and pull out those bills.”
That’s what you might have heard back around the 1900s at an old-fashioned basket or box social. It was a way of raising money for schools, churches or other needy organizations.
An early reference to a basket social appeared in a New York newspaper in 1885. It was advertised as something new. “Each lady in attendance is to bring a basket containing a lunch for two. By lottery the baskets, and their fair owners as company to the feast, are disposed of to the gentlemen. This is a new departure in our social line and I trust will meet with success. Let there be a full house. All are cordially invited to attend.”
Box socials began in Victorian England among the middle class as a means to meet new people and potentially someone of the opposite sex. Women or girls would decorate a box or basket and place inside a lunch for herself and the winning bidder. The contents might include fried chicken, sandwiches, fruit, cookies, a pie or other homemade desserts. The baskets or boxes would then be auctioned off with the highest bidder getting to sit and dine beside the woman or girl whose box they had won.
The maker of a basket was supposed to be anonymous so the bidders didn’t know who prepared it. However, if a girl fancied a certain guy, she might drop a hint indicating which was hers.
Country schools also held box socials to raise funds for needed schoolroom supplies. Young ladies would decorate cardboard boxes with colorful paper, ribbons, pictures and fancy lace. The bachelors would gather ‘round and bid for the treasures. Sometimes the bidding would escalate beyond expected norms if the lady was especially popular, and the winner would walk away with his prize, much to the chagrin of his rivals. The average price paid for a box was usually around $4 or $5.
It was a great way for young people to socialize in rural areas where there were few other ways to meet new friends and potential mates.
A 1924, article in the Reedsburg Times Press exclaimed, “BASKET SOCIAL AT TWIN PINE SCHOOL. A basket social will be given at the Twin Pine School [Reedsburg], Tuesday evening May 20th by the teacher and pupils. A cordial invitation is extended to all.”
These kinds of social gatherings persisted through much of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and began to wane in the mid-1900s.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.