SCHUETTE COLUMN: Bee hunting, a sweet journey

In 1859, one of La Valle Township’s early settlers, H.C. Palmer, recounted an interesting pastime that he and his brother-in-law, John Sanborn, participated in.
Sugar was an expensive commodity in the mid-18th century, and pioneers in Sauk County would use it sparingly. It might be incorporated in special treats when company arrived, or poured over a bowl of snow around the holidays as a frozen candy treat. It would also be used medicinally for a sick child.
Early settlers also collected honey to sweeten pies, cakes and cookies. Other products obtained from the hives were beeswax to make candles, flower pollen and royal jelly, used to treat certain illnesses.
After having exhausted their efforts hunting partridges and squirrels, the men decided to take a break and try their luck at sweeter endeavors, that being bee hunting. It had been observed that numerous bees were seen feeding on the fall blossoms, and it was presumed that there must be a honey tree somewhere in the vicinity. So, a bait honeycomb was placed in a nearby clearing to attract the bees. Soon, there was quite a gathering of the little critters, sucking up the sweet nectar. Bees store the honey in a honey stomach, which is different than their food stomach. Since it was autumn and the leaves had fallen, it was quite easy for the hunters to determine the direction the bees took on their way back to the hive, that being due west. Palmer wrote, “Then carefully following the bee line the bait was moved from place to place along the course taken by the bees until we were over half a mile from the starting point, the last remove being over on the west bank of the Spring brook that runs thru the land now occupied by August Lucht.” The boys soon realized that they had passed the object of their pursuit, and quickly turned around. Then began the diligent search for the honey tree and the bees were quickly located in a cavity about 40-feet up the trunk of a giant oak, “…that looked as though it had stood the storm of centuries,” noted Palmer.
Up until that point, their pursuit had been
an easy one. Now they had to determine how to access the honey treasure. They cut down several nearby trees to break the fall of the honey tree. It was quite successful, and the men soon brought forth the smudge pot to smoke out the bees. Palmer recalled that the bees, “seemed to be so stunned by the sudden calamity that had over taken them that they made no resistance.”
The tree generously provided a rich harvest of fully 100 pounds of clean white sweet honey. Palmer concluded his story with, “The hours had passed rapidly and pleasantly by and the October day was drawing to a close when we turned our steps homeward well pleased with the day’s work carrying the crop home in two large tin pails and a wash boiler.”
