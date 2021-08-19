SCHUETTE COLUMN: Bee hunting, a sweet journey

After having exhausted their efforts hunting partridges and squirrels, the men decided to take a break and try their luck at sweeter endeavors, that being bee hunting. It had been observed that numerous bees were seen feeding on the fall blossoms, and it was presumed that there must be a honey tree somewhere in the vicinity. So, a bait honeycomb was placed in a nearby clearing to attract the bees. Soon, there was quite a gathering of the little critters, sucking up the sweet nectar. Bees store the honey in a honey stomach, which is different than their food stomach. Since it was autumn and the leaves had fallen, it was quite easy for the hunters to determine the direction the bees took on their way back to the hive, that being due west. Palmer wrote, “Then carefully following the bee line the bait was moved from place to place along the course taken by the bees until we were over half a mile from the starting point, the last remove being over on the west bank of the Spring brook that runs thru the land now occupied by August Lucht.” The boys soon realized that they had passed the object of their pursuit, and quickly turned around. Then began the diligent search for the honey tree and the bees were quickly located in a cavity about 40-feet up the trunk of a giant oak, “…that looked as though it had stood the storm of centuries,” noted Palmer.