SCHUETTE COLUMN: Cigar making in Sauk County was smokin’

The earliest use of tobacco plant leaves being lighted to inhale the smoke is lost in time. Archaeological research has found, however, that tobacco was used by native peoples in the Americas as early as 12,500 years ago. Tobacco had already long been used here by the time European settlers arrived and took the practice back to their countries where it quickly became popular. The natives used tobacco in pipe ceremonies, in sacred ceremonies, and to seal treaty agreements.

The leaves of the tobacco plant were also used for medicinal purposes. It was said to ease the pain of a headache, earache, and to shorten colds and a cough. The natives also used it as currency to trade with the colonists in the 1620s.

Farmers in America began using Cuban seed to grow cigar-grade tobacco in both Maryland and Connecticut before the Revolutionary War in the 1700s.

Tobacco was first grown by Wisconsin settlers in 1844, in Walworth County. After the Civil War in the 1860s, the popularity of cigar smoking in the state increased. With the influx of German immigrants in the mid-1800s, also came the demand for the stogies.

Tobacco can only be grown on rich, fertile soil; however, the downside is that it depletes the nutrients. At the time of its introduction, the leaves were being sold for from 4-10 cents – 68 cents to $1.70 today—per pound. The average wage for unskilled labor in the mid-1800s was $1 a day.

In 1885, Wisconsin was a leading tobacco growing state with some 16,000 acres grown by about 4,000 farmers. It took 900 man-hours per acre to produce, harvest and prepare the tobacco for market.

By 1900, cigars were considered a social stable staple and were primarily consumed by men as a stress reliever.

Samuel Clemens, aka Mark Twain, a consummate smoker of up to 20 cigars a day, once said, “If smoking is not allowed in heaven, I shall not go.”

In 1902, there were seven cigar factories in Sauk County, including those in Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie du Sac, Sauk City, and Kilbourn – now Wisconsin Dells. By 1939, only one small factory existed in Glenville, near Baraboo, operated out of the home of Walter Kaufman.

Most of these Sauk County factories were one-man operations, some having an apprentice or two. It was noted that in 1902, more than 725,000 handcrafted cigars were produced in Sauk County.

The production of hand-rolled cigars is rather complicated and time consuming. The dried leaves are baled and wrapped in burlap. From there, they are moistened by misting or being placed in a room with high humidity. Then the stems from the leaves are removed and it is sorted by tobacco type. Next, the different types of leaves are blended to make a bunch. A bunch consists of three or four varieties which are folded and then broken to achieve the right length. Next, it is hand-rolled around filler leaves and placed in a mold and pressed for 30 to 45 minutes. After leaving the mold, the cigar goes to the roller, who rolls the outer wrapper leaf around the bunch. He cuts the wrapper leaf to the correct size and wraps it in a spiral manner. Tree sap may be used to help seal the wrapper leaf. Finally, the finished cigars are packed into heavy cardboard boxes ready to be sold.

Hand-rolling is considered to be a highly skilled craft which takes years of practice to perfect.

In the early 1900s, the public began changing their consumption of tobacco products with the introduction of cigarettes.

By 1945, the hand-rolled cigar factories were a thing of the past, being replaced by machines that did the same job much more efficiently.

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.