SCHUETTE COLUMN: Civil War work of Wisconsin women

BILL SCHUETTE

Sauk County Historical Society

In a paper read before the Sauk County Historical Society in 1919, Mrs. L.H. Palmer wrote, “In every great crisis in the history of the world, the women have, with great fortitude, courage, tender mercy and sound judgment, met the need and mastered the situation.”

This courage and fortitude, was once again exhibited by the women of Wisconsin, and Sauk County, during the Civil War which divided the nation in the 1860s.

The shot heard around the world echoed profoundly in the minds of the citizens of Sauk County. Recruiters sought patriotic young men to join the Army to fight and help preserve the nation.

Gatherings were held in schoolhouses, meeting halls, and courthouses, where recruiters encouraged the men to sign up. Local bands provided martial music to enhance the nationalistic spirit.

Palmer continues, “When President Lincoln in April 1861, issued his first call for troops, not only did the men respond, but the women of every community in Wisconsin rallied to the call for organized relief work for the soldiers and while companies were being formed and sent to the front, the women put forth every effort to provide the soldiers with everything possible for their comfort.”

Upon the departure of their loved ones, the ladies of the community provided the soldiers with suppers and luncheons to send them on their way. After the meal, the soldiers formed up in a dress parade, and a flag was presented to each unit.

To do their part and help with the war effort, the women of Wisconsin formed Aid Societies and began meeting in homes, courthouses, schools and town halls, to sew new and repair old garments for the men. There being no bandages or gauze back then, the ladies tore old sheets into strips, and rolled them up for bandages.

“Comfort bags containing pins, needles, buttons, thread and yarn, were made by the thousands.” Flannel shirts were in great demand by the boys, especially during the winter months. Initially, the women used gray flannel, but they soon learned that was the color of the rebel uniforms, so they switched to a light blue cloth.

Another request from the soldiers was for socks, as all their marching was detrimental to the ones the Army provided. So, the women and girls of Sauk County formed knitting bees to provide socks, gloves and mittens for the boys. One unique feature of the mittens was adding an additional finger, to protect their trigger finger.

The Women’s Aid Societies also sent jellies, cakes, and pastries, together with meats and fruits. Produce from summer gardens was also included, such as vegetables, pickles and horseradish. Potatoes were sliced and packed into kegs and barrels and covered with hot spiced vinegar as a preservative. Also sent were canned and dried fruits, butter, cheese, wines, and eggs, along with books and magazines. Many tons of cabbages were made into sauerkraut which was packed into barrels and shipped off to Chicago. From there, the produce was sent to the south.

During the summer months when blackberries were ripe, children were sent out to pick the sweet fruit to be made into juice for the soldiers. Apples were also in great demand.

Mrs. Palmer noted that, “The gifts from Wisconsin during the Civil war amounted to $200,000 ($3.5 million today) and the Wisconsin Ladies Aid Society was, next to the Chicago Branch, the strongest organization in the Northwest.”

Rosie the Riveter, of World War II fame—who represented the women who were called to replace the men who had gone off to war—was not the first to heed that summons. The women of the Civil War era were also called and, “entered many fields of industry as wage earners that had previously been occupied by men only, and so efficiently did they perform the service that it proved to be an entering wedge for women’s work in many channels which hitherto had not been considered as suited to women’s ability,” said Palmer.

These Civil War women also organized to provide for the aid and comfort of those sick and wounded soldiers who were sent home. It was determined that most hospitals were badly equipped and the nursing staff was inadequate. Dorothy Dix was appointed by the President, as superintendent of women nurses and she had the power to place them into military hospitals. Mrs. Palmer wrote that, “The army surgeons would have none of them, and after the Government had decided to accept them, the surgeons did everything possible to make their lives unbearable.” Because of this opposition, and the poor conditions of the hospitals, the situation resulted in the formation of the American Red Cross.

A women’s medical corps was established, which was responsible for inspection of hospitals, distribution of sanitary supplies, and the cleaning up of Army camp conditions.

“Many were the heart-breaking scenes as the poor homesick, suffering men and boys were ministered to by kind-hearted faithful women who had left the comforts of home to share with them the horrors of war. Many women followed their loved ones on to the battle field rendering first aid to the wounded, thus relieving suffering and many times saving precious lives,” noted Palmer.

The women of the Union, of Wisconsin, and of Sauk County, were an integral part of the success of the outcome of the Civil War by aiding the soldiers who were fighting for the reunification of their beloved country. Their heroic efforts should not be forgotten.

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.

