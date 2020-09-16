SCHUETTE COLUMN: Donated 1903 auto stays in Baraboo

Through the generosity of the late Gordon Caflisch, the Sauk County Historical Society, in 2012, received a gift of his 1903 Michigan automobile. During the donation ceremony, Janice, Mrs. Gordon Caflisch, presented the society with the fully restored auto. With serial number 52, the auto was originally purchased new by Henry Roick, operator of the Baraboo Feed Mill. It was claimed to be the first auto in Sauk County. The Michigan has two speeds forward, but no reverse. Since it weighs about 475 pounds, the driver needed only to exit the vehicle, lift the front end and turn it around.
In the early 20th century, there were numerous manufacturers of autos who attempted to meet the need of an ever-expanding mobile society. The Michigan sold for $450, $12,000 in today’s dollars. The average yearly income in 1903 was $702, so it was not a form of transportation for the average family. That need would be fulfilled several years later by Henry Ford. The 1903 Michigan sports a 3.5 horsepower, one-cylinder air cooled engine, and is chain driven. It is steered by a tiller, a long handled lever. It is said that this auto is one of only three in existence.
The auto had been sitting abandoned and in poor condition, in his garage when Roick sold his house to Lawrence Herfort. Gordon Caflisch purchased the vehicle at auction in 1987, and it was sent to California where the restoration was completed five years later. Since then, the engine was further restored by Jerome Thiessen, and it did run several years after that. At the time he noted that the auto could travel for 15 miles without a problem. However, after four miles, the driver had to go around in back and oil the cylinder. These early autos were quite temperamental, and were usually only run during daylight hours.
Paul Wolter, Historical Society president who accepted the car, noted that, “It’s just great that this car is staying in Baraboo where it was originally used.”
Janice Caflisch said that the presentation was an emotional experience for her and her family. “Gordon always insisted that the only appropriate place for the car was right here in Baraboo, where it’s always been,” she said.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
