SCHUETTE COLUMN: Donated 1903 auto stays in Baraboo

Through the generosity of the late Gordon Caflisch, the Sauk County Historical Society, in 2012, received a gift of his 1903 Michigan automobile. During the donation ceremony, Janice, Mrs. Gordon Caflisch, presented the society with the fully restored auto. With serial number 52, the auto was originally purchased new by Henry Roick, operator of the Baraboo Feed Mill. It was claimed to be the first auto in Sauk County. The Michigan has two speeds forward, but no reverse. Since it weighs about 475 pounds, the driver needed only to exit the vehicle, lift the front end and turn it around.

In the early 20th century, there were numerous manufacturers of autos who attempted to meet the need of an ever-expanding mobile society. The Michigan sold for $450, $12,000 in today’s dollars. The average yearly income in 1903 was $702, so it was not a form of transportation for the average family. That need would be fulfilled several years later by Henry Ford. The 1903 Michigan sports a 3.5 horsepower, one-cylinder air cooled engine, and is chain driven. It is steered by a tiller, a long handled lever. It is said that this auto is one of only three in existence.