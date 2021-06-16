SCHUETTE COLUMN: Electric cannons used in the Civil War

Sleeping out in the open during cold or inclement weather, also contributed to much illness. One disease, however, was mitigated with something that was new to the boys—smallpox vaccinations. The vaccine for that dreaded disease was discovered by Edward Jenner around 1800. McCready noted in an April 3, 1862 diary entry, “Many of our men are unwell from vaccination for small pox, by our Regimental Surgeon.”

Another innovation which the Union utilized was something that few of the boys had ever witnessed, or even heard of. McCready wrote in his diary, “Sun. 19th. [1864]. This evening an appearance resembling the moon, and about three times her size appeared in the eastern sky and remained there for a time, perhaps for fifteen or twenty minutes when it gradually disappeared.”

What McCready and his troops probably saw was a hydrogen observation resonance balloon. A man would be sent aloft, suspended in a basket, and with the use of a telegraph apparatus, report to the ground the location of the enemy. Hydrogen to lift the balloon was produced in the field utilizing special “inflation wagons.” Charged with dilute sulfuric acid and iron filings, they generated the gas. These portable gas generation wagons gave the Union balloonists the ability to be deployed more freely in the field.