SCHUETTE COLUMN: Electric cannons used in the Civil War

More than 150 years ago, America was engaged in a Civil War. The soldiers on both sides of the issues had access to many new and innovative discoveries of the day, and they were utilized by both combatants.
I recently conducted research into the Wisconsin 11th Infantry Regiment, which consisted of men from Sauk and Dane counties. The unit served much of the war in the New Orleans area near the swamps and bayous of the Mississippi River. The Sauk County Historical Society has in its collection a copy of a diary kept by William McCready, from the Sauk Prairie area, who served with that regiment.
Disease was the number one killer of soldiers serving in the southern theater during the war. More men died of disease than died in actual combat. There was smallpox, pneumonia, typhoid, mumps, and exposure. Many of these diseases were the result of drinking contaminated water. Soldiers would fill their canteens from local citizens’ cisterns and wells. However, these were not always available on long marches through the unsettled wilderness, and many times the retreating enemy would poison these sources. So, the troops would be forced to rely on water from the Mississippi River, nearby swamps, bayous, and even muddy rain puddles.
Water purification was one of the mid-1800s innovations, as mentioned in one of McCready’s diary entries, “July 20 1864: Government has erected machinery here at Brasher which condenses the water which we use for drinking and cooking. It has a peculiar taste which is not pleasing to those who use it. It is more wholesome than water from wells or Bayous. There is not sufficient rain water caught in the cisterns here for all of the troops at this post.”
Sleeping out in the open during cold or inclement weather, also contributed to much illness. One disease, however, was mitigated with something that was new to the boys—smallpox vaccinations. The vaccine for that dreaded disease was discovered by Edward Jenner around 1800. McCready noted in an April 3, 1862 diary entry, “Many of our men are unwell from vaccination for small pox, by our Regimental Surgeon.”
Another innovation which the Union utilized was something that few of the boys had ever witnessed, or even heard of. McCready wrote in his diary, “Sun. 19th. [1864]. This evening an appearance resembling the moon, and about three times her size appeared in the eastern sky and remained there for a time, perhaps for fifteen or twenty minutes when it gradually disappeared.”
What McCready and his troops probably saw was a hydrogen observation resonance balloon. A man would be sent aloft, suspended in a basket, and with the use of a telegraph apparatus, report to the ground the location of the enemy. Hydrogen to lift the balloon was produced in the field utilizing special “inflation wagons.” Charged with dilute sulfuric acid and iron filings, they generated the gas. These portable gas generation wagons gave the Union balloonists the ability to be deployed more freely in the field.
Cannon fired by electricity in 1864? Seems impossible. However, it was done during a 4th of July celebration in 1864 in New Orleans. McCready records the event in his diary, “Fri. March 4th 1864. At sunrise a salute was fired by artillery and nearly all of the bells in the city were rung… At the appointed time we marched to La Fayette square where we found a large platform erected and seats sufficient to seat about six thousand people built in a semi-circle on one side of it, and about 70 pieces of cannon on the outside of the circle of seats… The Band played, and cannon were fired by electricity.”
It should be noted that the telegraph lines at that time were powered with the use of batteries, and it’s entirely possible that a telegraph key was hooked through wires to the cannon fuse; and when the key was pressed, a spark would ignite the fuse and fire the cannon. It must have been quite a sight to see 70 cannon firing, either in sequence, or all at one time.
Thus, today’s modern warfare finds its roots through the inventions necessitated by the armies of the Civil War. For better or worse, that trend continues on today’s battlefields.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.