SCHUETTE COLUMN: February ice storm of 1922 worst in history

One of the worst storms to hit Wisconsin, occurred on Feb. 22, 1922. The freezing rain, hail and sleet, accompanied by lightning, and 30 mile per hour winds, coated trees and took down power and phone lines. The tops of trees were bent over, broken limbs covered the ground, and electricity was out over much of the state for several days to a week. Ice accumulations of 1-3 inches were common, with some reports of 4-inch-thick coatings. In Wisconsin alone, the storm brought down between 15,000 and 20,000 communication poles. Property damage in the state amounted to a staggering $10 million dollars—in 1922 dollars.
An ice storm can happen when rain forms in a layer of warm air but then falls through a thin layer of below-freezing air right near the surface of the earth. Ice accumulates when super-cold rain freezes on contact with physical surfaces that are below the freezing point.
Countless numbers of fruit, shade, and timber trees were damaged or toppled by the ice-laden branches. The storm also accounted for 10 train wrecks where engines and cars slid off the tracks.
Sauk County was not left untouched by the storm, with tremendous damage throughout. Loganville was in the dark for more than a week because the newly-installed power lines from Reedsburg were all down. The wires were broken in so many places, according to local resident, Al Luehrsen, that they could not be reused on the main line. The broken wire was salvaged though. It was spliced together again and used to connect up many of the farms east of town. Luehrsen remembered that, “when the lights were turned back on, it was like the sun comin’ over the hill.”
During the night of the storm, Bill Thies, a local farmer, remembered that he could hear the trees in the woods popping and cracking as their branches became coated with the heavy ice and broke off. “The next morning the countryside was a sight to behold,” he recalled. The landscape was glazed with a sparkling sheet of ice. Trees were bent low with their heavy burden and countless scores of limbs would never rise again.
The Baraboo Weekly News reported that, “The most severe storm in years the like of which many of the oldest residents of Baraboo never experienced before, visited Baraboo and vicinity Tuesday night and continued its reign of slaughter to trees and electric wires through Wednesday and Thursday.”
The article noted that most streets were in total darkness, and folks were using lanterns and flashlights to find their way. Movie theaters had to close for lack of power to run the projectors. A few fortunate enough to still have gas lights in their homes, made good use of them.
In the country, it was reported that telephone poles were falling like dominoes.
The article went on to say that, “On Wednesday night the town sounded as if it were being bombarded in time of war. Trees were cracking and breaking on every hand. It was dangerous to be on the streets.” No rural telephone line entering Baraboo was working. Another article stated, “No Juice, No Paper.” Other items in the same paper reported that, “So many splashes of rain froze on the face of the town clock the hands stopped.” And again, “There was a great rush to have axes sharpened.”