SCHUETTE COLUMN: February ice storm of 1922 worst in history

During the night of the storm, Bill Thies, a local farmer, remembered that he could hear the trees in the woods popping and cracking as their branches became coated with the heavy ice and broke off. “The next morning the countryside was a sight to behold,” he recalled. The landscape was glazed with a sparkling sheet of ice. Trees were bent low with their heavy burden and countless scores of limbs would never rise again.

The Baraboo Weekly News reported that, “The most severe storm in years the like of which many of the oldest residents of Baraboo never experienced before, visited Baraboo and vicinity Tuesday night and continued its reign of slaughter to trees and electric wires through Wednesday and Thursday.”

The article noted that most streets were in total darkness, and folks were using lanterns and flashlights to find their way. Movie theaters had to close for lack of power to run the projectors. A few fortunate enough to still have gas lights in their homes, made good use of them.

In the country, it was reported that telephone poles were falling like dominoes.