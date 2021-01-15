SCHUETTE COLUMN: Fred Kohlmeyer, Loganville’s mechanical genius

During the early part of the 1900s, one of Loganville's most prominent citizens was Fred Kohlmeyer. He was a mechanical genius who contributed much to the betterment of the machinery and farm equipment of his day. He was an innovator and a tinkerer and took the devices that others had created and improved upon their design so that they would perform better and last longer.

The Kohlmeyers lived on the west side of Loganville on Walnut Street. He was born in 1859 and came to America with his parents when he was 4-years-old. As a young man he attended school in Loganville, and after he was married, he lived two miles northeast of the village. He worked as a laborer around town and was always interested in mechanical things.

Around 1911, Kohlmeyer built his first pickup truck. It was a converted car with right-hand drive, an open cab, and a box on the back. This truck was used mainly for hauling supplies and tools when repairs had to be made to their equipment away from home.

In 1915, the first Klondike truck was built by Kohlmeyer. It had right-hand drive, solid rubber wheels and a square cab with side curtains to keep out the wind. Later versions were converted to left-hand drive.