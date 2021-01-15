SCHUETTE COLUMN: Fred Kohlmeyer, Loganville’s mechanical genius

During the early part of the 1900s, one of Loganville's most prominent citizens was Fred Kohlmeyer. He was a mechanical genius who contributed much to the betterment of the machinery and farm equipment of his day. He was an innovator and a tinkerer and took the devices that others had created and improved upon their design so that they would perform better and last longer.
The Kohlmeyers lived on the west side of Loganville on Walnut Street. He was born in 1859 and came to America with his parents when he was 4-years-old. As a young man he attended school in Loganville, and after he was married, he lived two miles northeast of the village. He worked as a laborer around town and was always interested in mechanical things.
Around 1911, Kohlmeyer built his first pickup truck. It was a converted car with right-hand drive, an open cab, and a box on the back. This truck was used mainly for hauling supplies and tools when repairs had to be made to their equipment away from home.
In 1915, the first Klondike truck was built by Kohlmeyer. It had right-hand drive, solid rubber wheels and a square cab with side curtains to keep out the wind. Later versions were converted to left-hand drive.
There were no commercially-made campers or motor homes available during the early 1900s, but many entrepreneurs built their own from existing auto or truck bodies. It was reported that in 1910, the first motor home was built from a three-ton Packard truck. It slept 11 people, was 28 by 13 feet and sported an ice box and toilet.
It was around 1917 when Fred Kohlmeyer got the bug to hit the road in a similar fashion, and he built his first camper vehicle which took him and his family on a trip to Yellowstone National Park. Upon their return, he tore it completely apart and rebuilt it, this time on a Klondike chassis which was much heavier.
Kohlmeyer’s “house on wheels” would support his family on the trip out west—no need to pay the outrageous rents requested by tourist stops along the way. Upon arriving in California for the winter, it would also serve as their home while there.
The vehicle was 28-feet long, 8-feet wide and 7-feet high. It was built of beaver board, and painted on the outside. The inside boasted a chemical toilet, pressure water system, electric lights, a kitchen and sleeping quarters. Local visitors to his shop wondered how it would be able to navigate the twisting mountain roads and sharp corners which would be encountered in route. But Kohlmeyer was up to the task, having built many heavy-duty cars and trucks in the past.
After completing this machine in 1921, the family left Loganville for the long trip, and headed west into the sunset. His family followed in a Cadillac touring car, as riding in the motor home would be rough considering the lack of adequate roads at the time.
The family spent that winter living in their camper in Long Beach, California, rent free, and returned in May 1922, reporting, “A successful trip without an accident.”
Soon it became apparent that they could not compete against the large auto and truck makers, so when Kohlmeyer retired, the Klondike era vanished. His son, Ed, continued for a while doing shop work and selling farm tractors and machinery.
In Loganville today the name "Klondike" still lingers in the memory of those who knew of Fred Kohlmeyer as a mechanical genius of his time.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.