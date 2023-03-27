BILL SCHUETTE

Sauk County Historical Society

Despite the hardship of clearing the land, building a cabin, putting in crops and taking care of livestock, early pioneers who settled in the Baraboo area enjoyed many good times too. Recollections of the good times that prevailed during those early years are recounted by Ruth Southard and Eliza S. Chapman who wrote of those days, recalling them in articles to the Baraboo News during the first quarter of the last century.

One young bride from Troy, New York, put it this way, “To think that I am way out here away from all my friends and living in this rude style and enjoying it too. Why I would not go back to the city to live for anything. I just delight to work in my garden and watch things grow.”

Shoes were abandoned during the summertime by most boys and girls, and they went barefoot until the leaves turned golden and frost covered the land. “It was no hardship to walk, to one who had known no other way of locomotion except to ride Old Bill, or Tom, ‘bareback,’ and what farm boy or girl had not aspired to this privilege,” wrote Southard.

Amusements in those days consisted mostly of dancing, skating on a frozen pond or creek, coasting down a nearby hill, and occasionally attending a sociable at some private home. “A few played cards but they were few. Seldom a lady knew how to play cards and never for a prize,” wrote Southard.

She also recalled that dancing parties were well attended, however, they did not last past 11 or 12 o’clock. People would come early and leave early. Taylor’s Hall, on the corner of Broadway and Third, was once a dance hall where the pioneers tripped the light fantastic, back in the day.

Romance was also alive back then. Chapman wrote of those days, soon after the pioneers settled in. A young man considered himself lucky to own an ox team with which he could take his sweetheart out for a ride. “As oxen wore no bridles they had to be governed by word of mouth, so he would occasionally have to shout out ‘Whoa, haw, gee there, Nip and Tuck.’”

As the couple’s romance blossomed, wedding bells were soon heard around the neighborhood and the couple settled down in their one-room shanty. Most of their furniture was homemade; chairs were created by upholstering an old flour barrel, wrapped with several yards of calico. And, “very comfortable it was too,” noted Chapman.

During sultry summer days, when it was too hot to do food preparation in the kitchen, the old cook stove was moved outdoors. A few boards overhead served as a shelter from the weather. “Soon a brisk fire was burning and the waiting meal was often partaken of under the shelter of some nearby tree,” she noted.

The traditional horse and buggy were another primary means of conveyance for a couple out for a summer’s day of courting. Southard wrote, “It was not till courting time came that the single buggy with its trim whip, and gay lap robe became the outward evidence of all that was elegant, and the girl who was invited to share a seat with the owner was envied beyond words by her mates.”

With the warm sunshine in their faces, and the clip, clop of the horses’ hooves, the afternoon seemed to slide by with unabated swiftness. The soothing chirping of birds and the rippling of meandering streams, the flickering sunlight streaming through the trees, and the fragrance of colorful flowers in the fields and along the roadside, all added to the romantic atmosphere as the couple meandered through the countryside. “Romance wove its spell around those old buggy rides,” wrote Southard.

Pioneer life was what you made of it. There were hard times when work was exhausting, but there were memorable times too, which I believe, balanced the equations. These pioneers survived, and paid forward what they learned and accomplished. Would that we should do the same today.

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.