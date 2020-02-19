SCHUETTE COLUMN: Historic Sauk County 1920-2020

What was Sauk County like exactly 100 years ago? Well for starters there were about half the number of people living here. In fact in 1920, the Sauk County population had not risen since the 1900 census and would not go up again for another 20 years. Many of the landmarks that we know today were relatively new buildings. Cars were taking over to the point that “silent policeman” were installed as the first traffic control devices. Sauk County women would have the first chance to vote in public elections in 1920, and one of Sauk County’s most famous women, Lou Ringling, would open a brand new luxury hotel on Mirror Lake. Two of the largest employers were the Island Woolen Mill in Baraboo and the Reedsburg Woolen Mill, both making wool fabrics by the mile and down in Sauk City the Wisconsin Tractor Company, today McFarlane’s, was building new gasoline powered tractors. The county also went dry in 1920, and its several breweries struggled to adapt to Prohibition.