SCHUETTE COLUMN: Hoocak Hoxji – Ho-Chunk cradleboard

Ho-Chunk cradleboards, or baby carriers, like the one shown from the Sauk County Historical Society collection, are unique to Native American tribes in the Midwest. Measuring 11-inches by 15-inches, these baby carriers were usually made of basswood, cedar or white pine. Buckskin laces would be used to tie the various elements together. In earlier times, they would be lined with sphagnum moss or cattail down. During cold weather, the child’s feet would be wrapped with rabbit or mink fur, with the soft side facing inward.
A protective curved arch, or wooden bow, made of hickory or ash, was fastened to the upper portion of the board like a roll bar, to protect the child from bumps, should the cradle board tip over. It would also serve as a brace when a protective covering was placed over the cradle to shield the baby from the sun or inclement weather.
The baby would be tightly wrapped in a small blanket and strapped to the cradle board. This would be soothing to the baby similar to being held in its mother’s arms. As the infant grew older, its hands and arms would be allowed out of the blanket so that it could play with objects hung from the upper bow.
Holes were placed in the top portion of the bow, and various items would be attached to entertain the child. Things such as small toys, feathers, dream catchers, and amulets, which would be changed out periodically to keep the child’s interest.
Some cradleboards would have a birch bark tray lining over the moss, which could be easily removed for cleaning. These linings would keep the child warm and act as a sterile absorbent.
A thin 5-inch wooden strip was wrapped around the outside of the base board to keep the baby centered and to prevent it from sliding downward. Holes were placed around the perimeter for straps used to keep the infant in place.
Cradleboards were a convenient way to transport a baby or young child up until the time they could sit up or crawl. These boards could be carried in the mother’s arms, propped up against a tree or large stone while the mother worked, or it could be fastened to an inside tent pole.
The cradleboard would be placed on the mother’s back and supported by burden straps which would wrap around the mother’s forehead, shoulders or chest.
Today, Ho-Chunk still make and give traditional infant carriers to one another. These cradleboards are often heirlooms and become family keepsakes.
