SCHUETTE COLUMN: Hoocak Hoxji – Ho-Chunk cradleboard

Ho-Chunk cradleboards, or baby carriers, like the one shown from the Sauk County Historical Society collection, are unique to Native American tribes in the Midwest. Measuring 11-inches by 15-inches, these baby carriers were usually made of basswood, cedar or white pine. Buckskin laces would be used to tie the various elements together. In earlier times, they would be lined with sphagnum moss or cattail down. During cold weather, the child’s feet would be wrapped with rabbit or mink fur, with the soft side facing inward.

A protective curved arch, or wooden bow, made of hickory or ash, was fastened to the upper portion of the board like a roll bar, to protect the child from bumps, should the cradle board tip over. It would also serve as a brace when a protective covering was placed over the cradle to shield the baby from the sun or inclement weather.

The baby would be tightly wrapped in a small blanket and strapped to the cradle board. This would be soothing to the baby similar to being held in its mother’s arms. As the infant grew older, its hands and arms would be allowed out of the blanket so that it could play with objects hung from the upper bow.