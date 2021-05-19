SCHUETTE COLUMN: Iron mine puts Ironton on the map

One visitor wrote that, “It was a gorgeous sight at casting time to see the white-hot molten mass pour out into the beds prepared for it in the black sand.”

The finished iron products, about two tons per load, were carried by “strong [oxen] teams with lusty teamsters” to shipping points in Kilbourn, Mauston and Lone Rock.

But the iron boom, which put Ironton on the map, was not to last. After 20 years of production, the need for adequate transportation to move the product to market was lacking, “when [compared to] the vast tonnage of the ores from Northern Wisconsin and Michigan came into competition with the comparatively tiny quantities which could be mined from…the Town of Ironton.” Also, in 1890, the increasing cost of timber for charcoal, and the decreasing price of pig iron, forecast the knell of the small operation at Ironton. The mine and smelter ceased operation in 1895.

Rev. Frederick opined in 1909, that, “The immense boulders with their dark red sides, offset by the deep ravines, are gorgeous to look upon. And when the sun shines down upon the old ore bed late on an autumn afternoon, and the woods add their varied coloring to the scene, when everything is quiet but for an occasional chirping of birds, then how really beautiful it is to look calmly up from the depths of the iron cave.”

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.

