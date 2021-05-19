SCHUETTE COLUMN: Iron mine puts Ironton on the map

The smelting and manufacture of iron objects goes back more than 7,000 years, when Mesopotamia – Iraq — began the processing of iron from meteorites. At the time, it was considered to be a ceremonial metal and eight times more valuable than gold. The iron age began about 1300-1200 BC when iron became cheap enough to replace bronze.
Early pioneers who came to what was to become Sauk County were also in search of this precious utilitarian metal. Iron deposits were first located near Ironton in section 10. One story of its discovery noted that compass needles near the site would be attracted in that direction by the mass of iron ore, which led to further investigation of the property.
Uncertainties lie in who first discovered the iron fields there; but James Tower, an iron master from New York, is credited with its exploitation in the early 1850s. He purchased 4,000 acres of land in 1855 “after becoming satisfied that iron of superior quality existed there in abundance.”
The ore is located on the brow of a hill which descends some distance sharply into a valley below, near Tower Creek. An 1858 assessment of the location, noted that, “The surface is covered with fragments, generally small, but sometimes attaining a ton’s weight.” Sandstone covered the top-most layer, “in the fissures and cavities of which veins of fibrous hematite occur.” The yield of metallic iron from the surrounding rock was about 45%.
Rev. A. Frederick, a former pastor at Ironton, wrote in 1909 of the iron mine, “This peculiar stone which, when the rays of the morning sunlight fall upon it, envelope Ironton in a shade of red—it’s this which made the Ironton of the past.”
Tower began erecting houses, mills and smelting furnaces on the land where the village of Ironton exists today. The heavy equipment needed for the operation was hauled—with great difficulty—from Portage, 35 miles distant. Four years later, the equipment was in place, and mining the ore began. Tower hired men to operate the mine and smelter, and built the iron business into a productive enterprise, worth about $100,000 — $3 million today — at the time.
The ore-bed was located about a mile south of the furnace in Ironton, so the raw ore was loaded onto small cars which ran on tracks between the two locations.
More than 150 men were employed at the mill. However, it was noted that, “Hauling of ore comprises but a very small proportion of the team-work necessary to carry on the enterprise, for, of the one hundred and fifty men employed about four-fifths of the number are engaged in burning and hauling charcoal [used to heat the furnaces].” It cost more than $12,000 per year — $350,000 today — to accommodate this enterprise. Land from which the wood was cut, was often given to the workers as pay.
Iron castings were manufactured in the foundry, which consisted of sleigh-shoes, plows, kettles, wagon wheel rims, sledges, hop stoves, and other small castings. These items were shipped directly to dealers, primarily in Western markets.
One visitor wrote that, “It was a gorgeous sight at casting time to see the white-hot molten mass pour out into the beds prepared for it in the black sand.”
The finished iron products, about two tons per load, were carried by “strong [oxen] teams with lusty teamsters” to shipping points in Kilbourn, Mauston and Lone Rock.
But the iron boom, which put Ironton on the map, was not to last. After 20 years of production, the need for adequate transportation to move the product to market was lacking, “when [compared to] the vast tonnage of the ores from Northern Wisconsin and Michigan came into competition with the comparatively tiny quantities which could be mined from…the Town of Ironton.” Also, in 1890, the increasing cost of timber for charcoal, and the decreasing price of pig iron, forecast the knell of the small operation at Ironton. The mine and smelter ceased operation in 1895.
Rev. Frederick opined in 1909, that, “The immense boulders with their dark red sides, offset by the deep ravines, are gorgeous to look upon. And when the sun shines down upon the old ore bed late on an autumn afternoon, and the woods add their varied coloring to the scene, when everything is quiet but for an occasional chirping of birds, then how really beautiful it is to look calmly up from the depths of the iron cave.”
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
