SCHUETTE COLUMN: Joy caused sorrow

Back in the mid-1800s, school teachers—especially male teachers—ruled their classrooms with an iron hand, or in one case, with a leather whip. Charles Wing, who attended a three-room school on Baraboo’s First Street in the 1850s, spoke of his experience as a young student there at a 1908 Old Settlers meeting.

He recalled that the school room was located on the top floor and was taught by a man named William Joy. “He was not much of a ‘joy’ to us boys. He ought to have been named Sorrow instead of Joy,” said Wing. He said that the teacher had a crossed eye and the kids could never tell for sure when he was looking directly at them.

Joy was a stern, no nonsense instructor whose word was law. He kept a riding whip locked up in his desk drawer which was brought out when one of his students—mostly boys—misbehaved. When it was needed, the perpetrator was asked to get the whip and bring it to Joy, and of course, the boy then knew that he was to be punished.