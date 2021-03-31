SCHUETTE COLUMN: Joy caused sorrow

Back in the mid-1800s, school teachers—especially male teachers—ruled their classrooms with an iron hand, or in one case, with a leather whip. Charles Wing, who attended a three-room school on Baraboo’s First Street in the 1850s, spoke of his experience as a young student there at a 1908 Old Settlers meeting.
He recalled that the school room was located on the top floor and was taught by a man named William Joy. “He was not much of a ‘joy’ to us boys. He ought to have been named Sorrow instead of Joy,” said Wing. He said that the teacher had a crossed eye and the kids could never tell for sure when he was looking directly at them.
Joy was a stern, no nonsense instructor whose word was law. He kept a riding whip locked up in his desk drawer which was brought out when one of his students—mostly boys—misbehaved. When it was needed, the perpetrator was asked to get the whip and bring it to Joy, and of course, the boy then knew that he was to be punished.
Wing continued, “One noon the boys broke open the desk and burned the whip. Then Mr. Joy procured a small rawhide whip that he could curl up and carry in his coat tail pocket.” This whip had a handle about eight inches long, with long braded rawhide strips attached, which would leave a deep cut on its victim. “He would curl it up and throw it at an offending boy. On account of his cross eye, we did not know when it was coming,” said Wing.
Wing continues, “One noon three boys, Hat Case, Henry Turney, and a third one whom I don’t remember rode downhill a little too long [while sledding]. They were at the bottom of the Noyes hill when the bell rang and could not get to the school house in time, so were late.” Joy then called them up and whipped them on the hands with that rawhide strap. However, he could not make Case cry which seemed to make Joy madder than ever. “When the rawhide came down Hat would turn his hand so the whip would fly back and cut Joy’s fingers. It cut them so he wound paper around his fingers,” said Wing. “Mr. Joy flogged his pupils without any mercy.”
Wing also said that many teachers did the same thing in those days. He, himself, recalled that he also felt the sting of the whip, and that most who also felt it, usually deserved some kind of punishment.
Baraboo’s Union Schoolhouse was built about 1850 and was located somewhere on the block where the Civic Center is today. It was replaced by the 1869 brick schoolhouse that burned in 1906.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
