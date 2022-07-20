SCHUETTE COLUMN: Nature’s marbles

BILL SCHUETTE

Sauk County Historical Society

This uniquely created dinosaur sculpture was the handiwork of Paul A. Herfort, who donated it to the Sauk County Historical Society in 1954. It is composed of hundreds of spherical-shaped sandstone marbles. These small rounded sand concretions originated in section 11 of Excelsior Township, in a place called Sand Marble Hill.

They were created millions of years ago and can be found embedded in sandstone and shale. Much like a pearl is formed around a nucleus inside an oyster, these marbles were formed when minerals precipitate out and collect around a nucleus, such as a shell, bone, pebble or fossil. The softer sandstone materials which encased the marbles, are dislodged by wind and water, leaving the rounded concretions to migrate to the surface.

They may also be formed in a river or creek when the flowing water swirls them around until the edges are worn smooth by the action. It is unclear how the sand marbles formed in Excelsior Township, but the process may have been similar to one of those mentioned above.

It was once thought that these spheres were meteorites or fossilized dinosaur eggs.

Some believe that these marbles are the source of energy, healing, balance, and rejuvenation. It is also claimed that they can have a harmonizing effect on the emotions.

Similar rounded stones are often found in Utah, and other western states, and are known as shaman stones and Indian marbles.

Smaller stones similar to these have also been found on Mars where water once flowed on the planet’s surface more than 3 billion years ago.

The Sauk County Historical Society’s Sand Marble dinosaur will be on display from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the summer at the Van Orden Mansion, 531 Fourth Ave., Baraboo.

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.