SCHUETTE COLUMN: Old time winter in Baraboo

BILL SCHUETTE

Sauk County Historical Society

An old settler, Henry C. Palmer, a resident of Baraboo, in an article recalled his youth during the winter of 1851, after having newly arrived in the area from the “old country.”

One of his first jobs was to assist a neighbor in making pumpkin butter. “His cornfield was literally covered with fine, ripe pumpkins, which had been frozen hard, but which the present warm weather had thawed out,” noted Palmer. The pumpkins were placed into a press and the juice was squeezed out and placed into a kettle and boiled down into a syrup. Additional pumpkins were stewed down and the results were added to the syrup, along with a goodly quantity of molasses and spices. He noted that the result was “fit for a queen’s table.”

After the day’s work was done and the early evening settled across the land, the setters’ fun had just begun. Palmer recalled that “During the long winter evenings many a merry party both from town and country gathered around the big fireplace and enjoyed a good social visit, relating incidents of their pioneer experiences and our hair often stood quite straight as we listened to the thrilling stories of the hunting exploits and hair breadth escapes of most early settlers.”

The evening’s events culminated with a 10 p.m. supper, and one of the favorite treats was the newly cooked pumpkin butter.

Another winter event that was enjoyed and looked forward to by the young folk was an old-fashioned spelling bee. The kids from the other side of Pine Bluff sent out a challenge to the young people of Greenfield to join them at the Ikey School to “learn to spell hard words.” The challenge was soon accepted with “We’ll be there.”

“The very idee,” one young lass from Greenfield said, “of those youngsters coming up out of the wilderness to teach us to spell!”

Transportation to the event was provided by a young man with a “fine yoke of oxen,” who was claimed to be an expert teamster. “The sleighing was fine, and a merrier crew of boys and girls never left the shores of Greenfield,” recalled Palmer.

But the trip was not all fun and games. When going down one particularly lofty hill, the sleigh ran aground and “promptly upset, discharging the cargo ‘promiscuously’ into a big snow drift.”

All survived the mishap and successfully arrived at the school house where the youngsters from the wilderness, did, indeed, show their spelling prowess and spelled down their opponents. Nothing was heard from them for the rest of the winter, noted Palmer.

The soft winds of spring soon began to awaken the land, with the arrival of great flocks of pigeons in April. Presumably these were passenger pigeons, which were hunted to extinction many years later. “The early morning resounded with the soft notes of the prairie chickens, the wild geese were daily sailing northward and all nature proclaimed the advent of spring,” wrote Palmer.

He concluded his trip down memory lane with these words: “It has often been remarked that in the time of old age we live over again our youthful days and we have found this true in our own experience.”

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.