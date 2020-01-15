SCHUETTE COLUMN: Parachute jump ends in tragedy

Airplanes were still relatively unique during the late 1920s and people jumping out of them was even more unusual. Therefore, when a ﬂying circus was hired to entertain the Reedsburg community for the Fourth of July celebration in 1930, one of the prime attractions was parachute jumps. The Mid West Airways troop, from Rockford, Illinois, put on stunt ﬂying demonstrations for thousands of awe-struck spectators below, the largest crowd to attend such activities in anyone’s memory.

During the second day of the celebration, the climax of the show was to be a parachute jump by Evelyn Holman. After circling the ﬁeld for several minutes, the plane suddenly landed. Holman got out, handed her chute to 19-year-old Mae Rox, whose professional name was Peaches LaMar, and said, “You take my place, I’m scared.” Rox had jumped the day before, but strapped on the equipment anyway and was soon on her way to 1,500 feet. The crowd buzzed with excitement as the plane again circled the ﬁeld. “There she goes,” shouted a spectator as Rox appeared below the plane.

