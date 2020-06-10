SCHUETTE COLUMN: Reedsburg Bridges the Baraboo River

Some form of transportation brings us nearly everything we eat, wear and use in our daily lives. It also provides us with a means to conveniently move from place to place. Today we have a choice of the automobile, bus, train, ship or airplane to fulﬁll these needs. When pioneers headed west during the mid-1800s their options were limited. The ﬁrst settlers arrived in Reedsburg on foot or in wagons utilizing oxen and horse power. There were no marked roads or paved thoroughfares. Indian trails were followed by the ﬁrst settlers, who also traveled along streams and rivers to the frontier. To traverse a waterway, travelers usually sought out a shallow point or built rafts to ferry their possessions across. One of the reasons Reedsburg came to be built where it is was because the Baraboo River was shallow there and the bottom was stone-lined for easy fording. Babb’s Ford, as it came to be known, was an Indian crossing; and early pioneers followed in their footsteps.
The ﬁrst attempt to bridge the stream was accomplished in the spring of 1849, through the efforts of David C. Reed, Reedsburg’s founder, with the help of the townspeople. It must have been a crude affair because in 1853, C. Spaulding and James Goodwin were contracted to improve the span. The new bridge was made of wood, with the posts and piers being driven into the bottom through the ice during the winter. It cost $300, $7,500 today. A third bridge, replacing the previous one, was built in 1860-61 by John H. Rork at a cost of $1,200, and was ﬁnanced by the town. This structure collapsed in 1867, and was replaced by another one by John Kellogg and C. M. Gaylord.
The village was growing rapidly and the old wooden bridge could not support the heavy traffic that traversed it daily. A new, high truss, two-span iron bridge was placed across the river by the Milwaukee Bridge and Ironworks Company in 1885. Each iron span was 94 feet long. The piers and abutments were of stone and the roadway was 17 feet wide. This bridge served the community for almost a half century and was replaced in 1925, by a cement structure, 192 feet long, with a 32-foot drive way and sidewalks along both sides. The bridge was constructed by the city with ﬁnancial aid from the county and state. By the 1980s, this bridge too had outlived its usefulness and was deteriorating to the point that it might become dangerous. It was completely demolished and replaced by a new structure. To accommodate traffic during construction, after much deliberation and controversy, a second bridge was built to the south, on South Webb Avenue. The present Main Street bridge was completed in 1985.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!