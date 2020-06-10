SCHUETTE COLUMN: Reedsburg Bridges the Baraboo River

Some form of transportation brings us nearly everything we eat, wear and use in our daily lives. It also provides us with a means to conveniently move from place to place. Today we have a choice of the automobile, bus, train, ship or airplane to fulﬁll these needs. When pioneers headed west during the mid-1800s their options were limited. The ﬁrst settlers arrived in Reedsburg on foot or in wagons utilizing oxen and horse power. There were no marked roads or paved thoroughfares. Indian trails were followed by the ﬁrst settlers, who also traveled along streams and rivers to the frontier. To traverse a waterway, travelers usually sought out a shallow point or built rafts to ferry their possessions across. One of the reasons Reedsburg came to be built where it is was because the Baraboo River was shallow there and the bottom was stone-lined for easy fording. Babb’s Ford, as it came to be known, was an Indian crossing; and early pioneers followed in their footsteps.