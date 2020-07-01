SCHUETTE COLUMN: Reedsburg’s cannons helped win wars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 105-millimeter howitzer, which occupies a place of honor on the west side of Webb Avenue, was placed there by Reedsburg’s American Legion Post 350 in 1958, as a memorial to all area veterans. Efforts to obtain a memorial cannon began in 1954, when Rueben Gade was commander of the Fuhrman-Finnegan Legion Post. Letters were written and phone calls made, but government bureaucracy thwarted all efforts. Finally, in July of 1956, Leonard Hainstock, commander of the Legion post in 1941, wrote a notarized letter to the government stating that in May of 1942, the Post had donated a 4,000-pound World War I memorial cannon “free of charge” for scrap iron to help win the war.

That effort eventually paid off. In September 1958, Rueben Gade and Mayor Hilbert Kleeber drove to Madison, Indiana and picked up the decommissioned cannon.

The artillery piece was dedicated on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 1958. The Webb High School band along with the National Guard Honor Squad accompanied the ceremonies; Legion Post Commander, Marvin White and Rev. Jay Miller were the main speakers.

In the early 1980s the VFW and Legion posts joined forces and placed a ﬂagpole with permanently lit ﬂag on the site.

In 1892, a memorial soldier’s monument was erected in Greenwood Cemetery to honor the men who had given their lives during another great conﬂict, the Civil War. Part of that memorial consisted of a cannon and cannon balls. Scrap metal was being gathered to help win World War II, and on Dec. 8, 1942, the old cannon was sacrificed to that end. It was shipped to a Gary, Indiana steel mill, according to Gus Sweeney, local scrap dealer, to be rendered into raw iron. Sweeney tracked the 8,540-pound cannon and reported that in less than a month it had been melted down to manufacture 20th Century war equipment. “The speed with which it was swallowed up has proved the urgent need for scrap,” noted a Times-Press account of the donation.

Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.