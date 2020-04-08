SCHUETTE COLUMN: Reedsburg Teens Civil War Heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Civil War, which began in 1861, still had another year to go in the summer of 1864. The Union army was nearing Petersburg, Virginia, which began a yearlong siege of the southern city. It was trying to keep supplies from reaching the nearby Confederate capital of Richmond, the capture of which would put an end to the conflagration, which had wracked the nation for almost five years.

Thousands of Wisconsin soldiers were involved in the effort to surround the city and bring the South to its knees. Wisconsin’s 19th Regiment, Company A, was one of those units that was called upon to help route the Rebels. Company A of the 19th was made up primarily of men and boys from and around Sauk County, who had heeded the call in February of 1862, and joined up to help save the Union.

In June of 1864, General Grant tasked Company A with the job of tearing up the Petersburg railroad tracks which carried food and equipment to General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, in preparation for the siege of Petersburg. This railroad, called “Lee’s Lifeline,” carried supplies, and sometimes Union prisoners, south, so it was vital to the Confederate Army in its ability to sustain its war efforts.