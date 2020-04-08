SCHUETTE COLUMN: Reedsburg Teens Civil War Heroes

The Civil War, which began in 1861, still had another year to go in the summer of 1864. The Union army was nearing Petersburg, Virginia, which began a yearlong siege of the southern city. It was trying to keep supplies from reaching the nearby Confederate capital of Richmond, the capture of which would put an end to the conflagration, which had wracked the nation for almost five years.
Thousands of Wisconsin soldiers were involved in the effort to surround the city and bring the South to its knees. Wisconsin’s 19th Regiment, Company A, was one of those units that was called upon to help route the Rebels. Company A of the 19th was made up primarily of men and boys from and around Sauk County, who had heeded the call in February of 1862, and joined up to help save the Union.
In June of 1864, General Grant tasked Company A with the job of tearing up the Petersburg railroad tracks which carried food and equipment to General Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, in preparation for the siege of Petersburg. This railroad, called “Lee’s Lifeline,” carried supplies, and sometimes Union prisoners, south, so it was vital to the Confederate Army in its ability to sustain its war efforts.
The troops of Company A had been transported up the Blackwater River on three gunboats and were waiting to return to their headquarters after having completed the job of crippling the Rebel rail lines. On June 15, 1864, they were camped on a point of the river to await the return of the gunboats for their trip back to their camp.
Unfortunately, Confederate General Longstreet and his troops had “taken up position on one side of river and had stationed sharpshooters on a point projecting into the river to pick off pilots of the gunboats if they tried to stream down the river.” The point was covered with tall marsh grass which protected the sharpshooters, and the boats were stranded upstream.
The colonel of Company A called for two volunteers to swim across the river and set the marsh on fire to “route the Rebs from their position.”
Two teenage boys, both from Reedsburg, stepped forward and volunteered to do the job. They were Nelson Gardner and Ephraim Haines, both 17 years old.
Their heroic story was recounted later, during a reunion of Wisconsin’s 19th Regiment, Company A.
“They tied matches wrapped in oilcloth in their hair, and under the cover of heavy fire dove into the river. By swimming under water most of the way they reached the other side safely and set fire to the marsh.
“Although hundreds of shots were fired at them, they escaped unharmed and returned to their own lines.”
The Rebels realized they had been defeated and retreated from their position along the river, which allowed the gunboats to safely steam down the river and retrieve the troops of Company A.
The boys’ stories do not end there. Tragically, Haines was picked off three weeks later, on July 5, 1864, while standing in a Union trench, and Gardner was captured during the Battle of Fair Oaks, during which several of Company A’s soldiers were either killed or captured in October, 1864. Gardner was later exchanged for a Confederate soldier, and survived the war. He was awarded a medal for his bravery.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
