SCHUETTE COLUMN: Sauk County’s Napoleonic connection

So, what is the connection between Napoleon Bonaparte and Sauk County? When Napoleon’s Grand Army was overrunning much of Europe in the early 1800s, young men from the countries he conquered would be conscripted into his army. Many of these soldiers were German nationals who either willingly enlisted or were drafted. After several defeats on the battlefields for Napoleon, the German soldiers returned home, eventually immigrating to America, and then to Sauk County. There are three Napoleonic soldiers who lived and died in Sauk County—one in St. Johns Loganville Cemetery - Jurgen Meyer - and two in Rock Hill Cemetery near Baraboo - Michael Hirschinger and Michael Nippert. They all accompanied Napoleon on his disastrous Moscow campaign of 1812.

Edwin Muller, in a 1942 article for Reader’s Digest, recounts that sojourn into and the retreat from Russia.

“On the morning of September 14, 1812, the Grand Army reached its supreme goal. The advance guard came to the top of rising ground, looked out over the flat plain beyond. There under a leaden sky a dingy-white line stretched half across the horizon. Above it, floating like bubbles, were the soaring cupolas of an Oriental city. Moscow.”

Our three brave and perhaps apprehensive young men were among Napoleon’s 600,000 Grand Army soldiers who also stood and viewed that glorious sight. The blitzkrieg across Europe had taken 72 days and covered 700 miles. 35,000 French soldiers had been killed or wounded during the battles fought enroute.

The Emperor sent soldiers ahead into the city to determine what lay ahead. Muller wrote that, “After a long time, they returned — with a strange tale, so strange that Napoleon went to see for himself.

He entered the city by the great double gate. There was no one there to meet him. He rode through the streets. No one stood at the curbs, none looked from the windows. Over all was heavy silence. Patrols were sent into houses, to bring out the inhabitants. There was nobody to bring. Palaces, hovels, churches, stores stood empty.” The 300,000 residents of Moscow had simply vanished.

Soon fires were spotted erupting all over the city, investigations determined that the citizens were burning their homes and grain stores to prevent the army from utilizing them. The citizens also took all the food they could carry. Napoleon’s soldiers would not be allowed to sustain themselves for long in the desolate, burned-out city.

“Napoleon spoke little. He seems to have been in a puzzled state of mind. He couldn’t believe that the rulers of even a barbarian nation could have ordered such a deed,” wrote Muller.

After all attempts to engage the Russian Army failed, and with winter closing in on him six months after having arrived, Napoleon turned and retreated. During his march to Moscow, many of his soldiers were lost in skirmishes and guerrilla fighting. His Grand Army now left in shame and defeat.

Food was scarce, and the severe winter which they encountered was devastating for his soldiers. Muller continued his story, “Now every driver had to watch his team to keep it from slaughter — though there wasn’t much meat left on the animals. Behind the army the road was littered with abandoned loot — books, pictures, silverware. Wagons and guns began to be abandoned too; not enough horses were left to haul them.”

On Nov. 5, a wind arose, snow began to fall, and the temperature plummeted to between 30 and 40 degrees below zero. Many of the soldiers froze to death. Supplies could not reach the army, and more starved. “But even in the bitter cold the soldiers would sweat as they struggled through snowdrifts,” wrote Muller, “Then at night, as they slept on the ground, the damp clothes would freeze solid. The heat drained out of their bodies like a fluid. Some few tried to help those who had fallen and were freezing. But the men on the ground would plead to be left alone, to be allowed to sleep.”

When the struggling army finally got back to civilization, only 100,000 men of the original 600,000 survived. Among them were the three soldiers who ultimately immigrated to Sauk County: Hirschinger, Nippert and Meyer. They were among the lucky ones who lived to see another day.