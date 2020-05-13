SCHUETTE COLUMN: Shot Tower

The shot tower is located near Spring Green in Tower Hill State Park. It consists of a 120-foot vertical shaft down which molten lead was poured to produce shot pellets. A 90-foot horizontal tunnel leads from the base of the shaft to the banks of the Wisconsin River.
Before the nineteenth century, the production of lead shot for muskets was not an exact science. The balls often came out in odd shapes and pock-marked, thereby making them useless for accurate marksmanship.
The hill upon which the tower exists, was ancient when the first white explorers arrived in the area in 1673. Pere Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet first saw the towering rocks while exploring the Wisconsin River.
Around 1830, Daniel Whitney, of Green Bay, noticed the sharply rising bluff on a trip down the river and speculated that it might make an ideal location for a shot tower for the production of pellets for shotguns. There being numerous lead mines in the region, his idea had a lot of merit.
Whitney formed the Wisconsin Shot Company with several other investors, and hired Thomas Bolton Shaunce, a lead miner from Galena, Illinois, to dig a shaft from the top of the bluff to the level of the river below. Shaunce began digging the vertical shaft in 1831. Working mostly alone, with the help of one other man, it took them 187 days over a period of two years to complete the 120-foot shaft and 90-foot tunnel through the sandstone bluff. They used pick axes, chisels, and gunpowder to break up the harder rock at the base of the tower. Shaunce determined where to begin the horizontal tunnel by using his rifle from across the river, to sight directly below the top. Using a row of wooden stakes, he was able to dig into the face of the cliff and hit the vertical shaft with great accuracy. When he finally broke through, a gust of air knocked him unconscious and collapsed one of his lungs, something that plagued him the rest of his life.
A lead smelting house was added at the top of the shaft, and a finishing building was placed at the bottom.
The raw lead was brought from Mineral Point in 75-pound bars called “pigs.” The bars were melted in large pots, arsenic was added to make the lead more brittle which aided in forming the droplets. The liquid was then poured down the shaft through a ladle with holes in it. The droplets formed into balls as they dropped, cooling on the way down and ending up in a pool of water to complete the cooling process. From there, they were gathered and sent to the finishing house to be graded and polished, then shipped down the river to Milwaukee, and then to Eastern markets.
The operation required a crew of six who dropped up to 5,000 pounds of lead each day. Of this, only about 600-800 pounds was usable as shot. The remnants were hauled back to the top of the bluff to be reprocessed.
This production lasted about 30 years. By 1836, more than half of the residents who lived in Wisconsin were living in the lead mining regions, and by 1840 more than half of the lead produced in the United States came from southwest Wisconsin.
By 1860 the shot-making industry was coming to a close. The poor economy during that era made the business unproductive, and the shot tower ceased operation.
In 1889, a prominent local Unitarian minister, Jenkin Lloyd Jones, a member of a well-known Welsh-American family in the region, purchased the site of the old shot tower for $60 and converted the property into an educational and recreational retreat. It included 25 cabins, tennis courts, dining hall, and other facilities for outdoor events, lectures and musical presentations.
After the death of Jones in 1918, his wife donated the land to the state, and Tower Hill State Park became a reality in 1922. In the early 1970s, the smelting house and shaft were rebuilt by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
