SCHUETTE COLUMN: Shot Tower

Whitney formed the Wisconsin Shot Company with several other investors, and hired Thomas Bolton Shaunce, a lead miner from Galena, Illinois, to dig a shaft from the top of the bluff to the level of the river below. Shaunce began digging the vertical shaft in 1831. Working mostly alone, with the help of one other man, it took them 187 days over a period of two years to complete the 120-foot shaft and 90-foot tunnel through the sandstone bluff. They used pick axes, chisels, and gunpowder to break up the harder rock at the base of the tower. Shaunce determined where to begin the horizontal tunnel by using his rifle from across the river, to sight directly below the top. Using a row of wooden stakes, he was able to dig into the face of the cliff and hit the vertical shaft with great accuracy. When he finally broke through, a gust of air knocked him unconscious and collapsed one of his lungs, something that plagued him the rest of his life.