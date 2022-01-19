SCHUETTE COLUMN: The Canfield treehouse was built to hold artifacts

BILL SCHUETTE

Sauk County Historical Society

William Canfield was an early settler in the Sauk County area and also its first historian and land surveyor. He arrived in the Baraboo Valley in 1842 with his pregnant wife who gave birth several weeks later. They settled near Pewit’s Nest, on Skillet Creek off Highway W, and lived in their storage crates while Canfield built their first log cabin.

Canfield was a consummate historian and took note of his experiences as a pioneer settler. He also chronicled the experiences of many other early settlers in Sauk County.

In 1872, he foresaw the need to provide a venue for saving the artifacts and stories of those early settlers, and he was instrumental in the formation of the Sauk County Old Settlers Association.

Canfield wrote that, “The collection of curios is of the greatest value to education in the small homes, where they can be explained… The home of every family should have a case for the entertainment of their friends and passing historical matters to their children and friends.”