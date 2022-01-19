SCHUETTE COLUMN: The Canfield treehouse was built to hold artifacts

BILL SCHUETTE
Sauk County Historical Society
William Canfield was an early settler in the Sauk County area and also its first historian and land surveyor. He arrived in the Baraboo Valley in 1842 with his pregnant wife who gave birth several weeks later. They settled near Pewit’s Nest, on Skillet Creek off Highway W, and lived in their storage crates while Canfield built their first log cabin.
Canfield was a consummate historian and took note of his experiences as a pioneer settler. He also chronicled the experiences of many other early settlers in Sauk County.
In 1872, he foresaw the need to provide a venue for saving the artifacts and stories of those early settlers, and he was instrumental in the formation of the Sauk County Old Settlers Association.
Canfield wrote that, “The collection of curios is of the greatest value to education in the small homes, where they can be explained… The home of every family should have a case for the entertainment of their friends and passing historical matters to their children and friends.”
In 1904, the SCOSA needed a place to archive its growing collection of historic artifacts. They found a location on the south shore of Devil’s Lake, and Canfield commenced building a log cabin for that purpose. The property would also be used as a campground for members.
It was here that Canfield’s vision of a permanent museum and library was fulfilled. He began the construction of a treehouse. Not just an ordinary treehouse, but a three-story structure that resembled a giant tree stump.
Canfield wrote, in 1906, “I have all alone enjoyed sweet solitude on the old settlers’ ground [except by visitors] finishing off my ‘secquoy giganty’ tree house made of basswood slabs set up end wise, enclosing a circle of eighteen feet in diameter and thirty feet high, having three floors.”
Encapsulated within the structure on the first floor, which was devoted to “museum curios,” was an old-fashioned fireplace, plus a library and reading room. Some of the exhibits displayed within the room consisted of mounted wildlife which Canfield himself produced.
“A Canada lynx, killed on the Stephen Phelly place in Bear Creek, and mounted by W.H. Canfield; wild cat’s head, killed among the rocks at Devil’s Lake, a fox, silver mole and pocket gopher, a spotted ground squirrel, head of a wood pecker, with his tongue shown two or more inches long, and silkworm cocoons.”
Also among the collection were a pen and pencil sketch of Devil’s Lake by Canfield, a spinning wheel owned and used by his mother, a rattlesnake skin, snowshoes made by Dekora, a Native American, and many other articles of similar stature, which he thought should be preserved for posterity.
The second floor of the treehouse was reached by outside stairs, and contained a library of Old Settlers’ artifacts photos and biographies. “It gives a very clear view of the valley, lake and railroad,” noted Canfield.
Regarding his respect for the Old Settlers Society, Canfield wrote, “Our association knows no politics, religion or secret societies, only love for our ancestors and our neighbor as ourselves. This is real and true religion.”
The treehouse no longer exists, having faded into a history of its own. Remnants of the log cabin foundation do still exist on the south shore of Devil’s Lake, shrouded by time and new growth.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.
