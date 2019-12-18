SCHUETTE COLUMN: The Hop Boom in Sauk County

Much of the prosperity in Sauk County and Reedsburg of the 1860s is owed to the “Hop Boom” which occurred at the time. It was not uncommon to see a farmer come into a store and toss a one-thousand-dollar bill on the counter and ask for change. But how did Central Wisconsin, and Sauk County in particular, become known as the Great Hop Center of the West?
Jesse Cottington, who lived three miles north of Reedsburg, introduced hop roots into the area in 1852. He emigrated to Sauk County from England where he had grown up among the hop gardens near London. Cottington brought the hop roots from Milwaukee by team and wagon and harvested his ﬁrst crop in 1853. They turned out to be a better quality than hops being produced in Europe or New York, then the major hop centers of the world.
Soon Cottington’s neighbors noted his ﬁnancial success, and they too gave up the traditional crops and planted their ﬁelds with the brewer’s root.
When the hop crops in New York failed several years running due to the hop louse, it drove the prices in Sauk County even higher. The “boom” years were 1866-1867. Farmers borrowed heavily to buy new farms and plant more hops. New homes were built and everyone was parading around in fancy clothes and driving expensive carriages. Many individual farmers cleared between three and four thousand dollars in 1867, $52,000 and $70,000 today. The average income for a farmer before that time had been $750 per year. Two million dollars was netted by growers that year. One county newspaper advertisement noted, “A hop yard is more profitable than a gold mine!”
Reedsburg merchants prospered too. “I’ll pay when I sell my hops,” was a sufﬁcient guarantee for almost unlimited credit. A hop grower seldom haggled over price, paying whatever the merchant asked and putting it on his tab. Farmers bought land on credit, planted hops and in the fall when the harvest came in, they paid off the mortgage and the merchants, and had a thousand dollars left over.
Everyone expected the “boom” to continue indeﬁnitely, but the winds of disaster were blowing across Sauk County by 1868. The hop louse was making itself felt in the area and New York crops were on the increase. With almost every acre of land producing the same commodity, an overabundance of hops soon drove prices down. The inevitable “Hop Crash” of 1868 drove almost all of the farmers in the county bankrupt and placed many merchants at the brink of ﬁnancial disaster. Between two and three million dollars was lost by Sauk County farmers that year. Hops that had been bringing 56 cents a pound the previous year were selling for 5 cents in 1868.
The hop business was not totally abandoned as a cash crop, however. In 1872, with the arrival of the railroad in the area, hop farmers had a direct route to the major markets in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan, New York and even London. A new early variety of hops was being raised in 1875-76 and they brought between 40-58 cents a pound.
But never again would Sauk County and the surrounding communities see the glory days of the mid-l860s.
Bill Schuette has served on the board of directors at the Sauk County Historical Society since 1993. He lives in rural Loganville.